NATICK, Mass., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company finding safe, effective ways to use CAR T cells against solid cancers, announced today that scientific co-founder Moonsoo Jin will present twice at Hanson Wade's 6th CAR-TCR Summit being held virtually August 30 – September 2.
Dr. Jin's first presentation "Developing Manufacturing and Quality Control Platforms for Cell Immunotherapy" will occur as part of the CAR-TCR 101 Deep Dive Day Bootcamp at 1:30 pm EST on August 30. In this talk, he will explore strategies to optimize CMC for high quality cell production, summarize key quality control parameters and assays, and discuss how to build product development teams to effectively manage change controls and scale.
His second presentation "First in Patient Clinical Readouts for Affinity Tuned CAR T with Real-Time Monitoring of Response" is part of the Clinical Management track on September 1 at 2:30 pm EST. There, Dr. Jin will expand on AffyImmune's Tune & Track platform, including early insights into clinical experiences and results.
"We are honored to have two speaking slots at this year's CAR-TCR conference," began Eric von Hofe, President of AffyImmune. "With these presentations, AffyImmune will demonstrate its technological and clinical advancements from the past year, particularly with our Tune & Track platform."
Interested parties can register at https://car-tcr-summit.com/take-part/register.
About AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc.
AffyImmune is realizing the potential of cancer immunotherapy by extending the anti-cancer activity of CAR T cell therapy to solid tumors. AffyImmune's Tune & Track platform finely tunes the affinity of CAR T cells to reduce toxicity and increase CAR T cell longevity while allowing in vivo monitoring through a proprietary tracking system. The company was founded in 2016 and in 2020 began enrolling patients in its Phase 1 trial to treat advanced thyroid cancer.
