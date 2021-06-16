ST. LOUIS, Mo., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advances in Genome Biology and Technology, (AGBT), recognized as a cornerstone in the genomics research community, just released dates for their inaugural agricultural conference, AGBT-Ag, taking place April 4-6, 2022, at the Loews Coronado Resort in Coronado, Ca.
The event brings together the world's leading genome researchers, data scientists, breeders, policy influencers, funders, and technology innovators, providing a space where the brightest minds in agriscience and agricultural genomics come together and seek solutions for global issues in agriculture and genomics. As our earth continues to change at a rapid rate, leaders in these fields must come together and further the integration of their respective fields. This meeting will focus on the global impacts of breakthroughs made possible through innovations in agricultural genomics, which will improve productivity and sustainability in crop and livestock production.
Sarah Hearne, co-chair of AGBT-Ag and principal scientist at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), will head this event. Her area of expertise focuses on the identification and application of native genetic variation crop improvement. She currently leads the Seeds of Discovery initiative (SeeD) of CIMMYT and the trait discovery and deployment space of the Excellence in Breeding Platform.
"One of humanity's greatest challenges is to sustainably produce more food on existing agricultural lands. AGBT-Ag fosters the needed dialogue and exchange of ideas to bring about the fourth agricultural revolution," Hearne says.
AGBT-Ag Organizing Committee members include:
- Alison Van Eenennaam, Animal Biotechnology and Genomics, Department of Animal Science, University of California, Davis
- Appolinaire Djikeng, Director, Centre for Tropical Livestock Genetics and Health, The University of Edinburgh
- Bruce Walsh, Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Arizona
- Catherine Potenski, Chief Editor, Nature Genetics
- Charlie Johnson , Executive Director Genomics & Bioinformatics, Texas A&M AgriLife
- Fred Van Eeuwijk, Professor in Applied Statistics, Wageningen University, The Netherlands
- Jack Dekker, Distinguished Professor in the Department of Animal Science at Iowa State University
- Len Pennacchio, DOE Joint Genome Institute, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Michael Georges, Professor of Genetics and Genomics at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Liège in Belgium
- Nathan Lakey, President and Chief Executive Officer, Orion Genomics
- Renee Lafitte, Deputy Director for Crops R&D, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Susan McCouch, Professor of Plant Breeding and Genetics in the School of Integrative Plant Science at Cornell University
- Susan Wessler, Distinguished Professor of Genetics, University of California, Riverside
- Xiaofeng Cao, Principle Investigator-Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Registration for the Ag meeting opens mid-September. For more information on AGBT-Ag and to register for AGBT's newsletter, CLICK HERE.
ABOUT AGBT
2021 marks the 21st anniversary of The Genome Partnership, which convenes the world's most revered genome science and technology conferences, bringing together top global researchers, leaders, and innovators in human health and agriculture. The Genome Partnership has been proudly organizing the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) meetings since 1999. The Genome Partnership, based in St. Louis, is a non-profit organization with a mission to advance research, promote education, and expand commerce in genome science and technology. For more information visit http://www.agbt.org.
