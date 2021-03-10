Agena Bioscience develops, manufactures, and supplies genetic analysis systems and reagents, including the MassARRAYÂ(R) System. The system is a highly sensitive, cost-effective, mass spectrometry-based platform for high-throughput genetic analysis, and is used globally in diverse research fields such as cancer profiling for solid tumors and liquid biopsies, inherited genetic disease testing, pharmacogenetics, agricultural genomics, and clinical research. (PRNewsFoto/Agena Bioscience) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Agena Bioscience)