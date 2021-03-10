AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today AgencyMVP, an online platform that uncovers the most valuable prospects for property & casualty insurance agencies, is announcing they have joined the Silverton Partners insurance technology family via a $3.5 million seed investment, as well as additions to its leadership team. AgencyMVP joins the Silverton Partners insurance technology portfolio, alongside such companies as The Zebra, Life By Spot, Sourceday, and The Helper Bees. With this fundraising round, AgencyMVP will invest in technology, marketing and sales to bring its proprietary algorithms to agencies nationwide.
"Silverton is very excited to work with the AgencyMVP team," said Kip McClanahan, GP of Silverton Partners. "On the heels of this investment, we're focused on ramping up AgencyMVP's impressive technology and product traction that drives unparalleled insurance agency success and efficiency."
AgencyMVP helps insurance agents close the right leads at the right time, 57% more opportunities to be exact. The platform uses machine learning to enhance underwriting data that insurance agents gather from leads and prospects every day. The technology helps agencies predictively identify their Most Valuable Prospects ("MVP's") and determine when their customers are ready to buy insurance from them.
The founder of AgencyMVP, Todd McLain, began using this technology when he was a Farmers agent and became a Top 10, nationally-ranked agent in less than 2 years. Since then, the technology has been proven time and again and has helped thousands of captive and independent agents in the U.S. Prior to AgencyMVP, agents had to call a lead up to 12 times on average, but with AgencyMVP, the number of calls needed is cut by more than half.
AgencyMVP Adds Top Executive Talent
With the company's success, it is attracting top talent to leadership positions. Jason Luce, CEO, helped take Rackspace public and then the cybersecurity company he founded, ScaleFT, was acquired by Okta in 2018.
"AgencyMVP is determined to make this market more efficient with modern software. With AgencyMVP's maniacal focus on customer success, and it's tech-forward mindset, we're creating a new paradigm -- agencies that use our platform will see great returns. It's inevitable, and it's being proven everyday. Our customers are fanatical given our results to date. I'm excited to continue building this company into something that will be talked about for years," said Jason Luce, CEO.
Blake Mizerany, CTO, was the first engineer at Heroku, acquired by Salesforce in 2010. Blake is a highly-regarded engineer, creating such open source projects as Sinatra and Doozer, as well as influential in getting other open source technologies like CoreOS, and etcd off the ground. Before joining AgencyMVP, Blake was the Chief Architect at GRAX where he designed and architected the foundation GRAX uses to extract, store, restore, and transform Salesforce data for many of Salesforce's largest customers. With his background in data, Blake will take AgencyMVP's data ingestion and intelligent insights of that data to new heights.
"While all eyes are on the insurtech industry, I am looking forward to working with this one-of-kind team to elevate all corners of the AgencyMVP technology to put the most helpful and best possible information in front of agents as fast as possible," said Blake Mizerany, CTO of AgencyMVP. "I believe it is a great time to bring better technologies to insurance agents so they can do their jobs better and easier."
AgencyMVP uses machine learning to rank households based on a variety of insurance-specific data points that determine a prospects' value, identify when a consumer will purchase property and casualty insurance, and predict the right time to contact them for a quote when they are ready to buy.
"As the founder of AgencyMVP it is wonderful to take the company to the next level, both from fundraising and leadership. I have seen the technology work wonders for so many agents, and by bringing together the right people we will forever change the way insurance is sold," said Todd McLain, founder of Agency MVP, President and Chief Product Officer.
Built by agents, for agents, AgencyMVP is the first smart lead management system that fundamentally changes how P&C insurance agents interact with, analyze, and use the data collected from prospective customers. An online platform that uses machine learning technology, AgencyMVP uncovers the Most Valuable Prospects to help agents sell more insurance policies to the right leads at the right time.
