SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agilent, a global leader in life science, diagnostics, and analytical laboratory technologies, will host the Emerging Contaminants Virtual Summit on February 23, 2021, opening at 10:30am EST.
Challenges have never been greater, whether analyzing contaminants in wastewater or drinking water, measuring indoor air quality, or identifying emerging contaminants. Environmental analysis must be done more reliably, more efficiently, and with even higher quality results than ever before.
This one-day summit will feature both live presentations and on-demand topics. Join to hear from top leaders in the Environmental industry and Agilent's senior application scientists!
To register for the event, and view the speakers, click here.
About Agilent
Agilent is a global leader in life science, diagnostics, and applied markets. The company provides laboratories worldwide with instruments, services, consumables, applications and expertise, enabling customers to gain the insights they seek. Agilent's expertise and trusted collaboration give them the highest confidence in our solutions. Agilent focuses its expertise on six key markets, where we help our customers achieve their goals – Food, Environmental and Forensics, Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, Chemical and Energy and lastly Research. With a team of approximately 16,300 employees globally, our worldwide capabilities enable us to deliver high-quality solutions to our valued customers in 110 countries.
About LabRoots
LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, LabRoots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.
Media Contact
Lynn Brainard, Agilent, 714-771-4397, lynn.brainard@labroots.com
Lynn Brainard, LabRoots, 714-771-4397, lynn.brainard@labroots.com
SOURCE Agilent