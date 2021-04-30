TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2021, each of the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 22, 2021, were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.
Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes
Total Votes
Percentage
Percentage
Leona Aglukkaq
172,655,964
185,358
172,841,322
99.89%
0.11%
Sean Boyd
172,051,879
789,444
172,841,323
99.54%
0.46%
Martine A. Celej
169,880,604
2,960,718
172,841,322
98.29%
1.71%
Robert J. Gemmell
167,105,432
5,735,863
172,841,295
96.68%
3.32%
Mel Leiderman
167,260,039
5,581,284
172,841,323
96.77%
3.23%
Deborah McCombe
172,683,858
157,464
172,841,322
99.91%
0.09%
James D. Nasso
166,395,800
6,445,495
172,841,295
96.27%
3.73%
Dr. Sean Riley
172,463,527
377,796
172,841,323
99.78%
0.22%
J. Merfyn Roberts
168,708,455
4,132,868
172,841,323
97.61%
2.39%
Jamie C. Sokalsky
169,529,690
3,311,605
172,841,295
98.08%
1.92%
Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.
About Agnico Eagle
Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States, Sweden and Colombia. Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.
