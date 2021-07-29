TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agri-Neo, a leader in food safety technology, announced the appointment of Ed Bradley as a member of the company's Board of Directors. Bradley brings more than 30 years of food safety experience, including his role as former Vice President of Neogen Corporation.
"We are pleased to welcome Ed to our Board of Directors at this important stage of Agri-Neo's growth," said Nick Dillon, CEO of Agri-Neo. "Ed's deep experience in food safety and technology with successful business expansion will be invaluable to Agri-Neo as we grow our business and advance our mission to helping safely feed the world."
"Agri-Neo's leadership position in food safety technology and a strong focus on innovation makes it an exciting time to join the company," said Ed Bradley. "I look forward to bringing my experience as a former leader in food safety and business expansion to the board."
Bradley has over 30 years of experience in the food and agriculture industry. He was most recently Vice President, Food Safety with Neogen Corporation, a publicly held company that develops and markets solutions to improve safety and quality in the food and agriculture segment. Under 23 years of Bradley's leadership, Neogen became a leading supplier of food safety solutions globally. Prior to Neogen, he worked in the animal health and crop protection industries. Bradley holds a bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Tennessee.
About Agri-Neo
The Agri-Neo mission is to help safely feed the world by creating technology that sets new food safety standards. Neo-Pure™ and Neo-Temper™ developed by Agri-Neo eliminate harmful pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, while maintaining the nutrition and quality that flourishes naturally in food. Agri-Neo has a dedicated team of food scientists, researchers, and engineers to launch more food safety solutions for many high risk food groups in the future. For more information, visit http://www.agri-neo.com.
