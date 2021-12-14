ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affordable housing developer AHC Inc. is pleased to welcome Roxana Hernandez as its new Community Engagement Assistant Director. With over six years of experience in developing and coordinating programs in the mental health, community impact, and housing stability fields, Hernandez will coordinate community engagement across AHC, ensuring resident and community perspectives will inform strategic decision-making throughout the entire organization -- from communications to real estate development and property management.
In this newly created role, Hernandez will serve as a liaison to residents, resident advocates, and other community members. She will also work alongside third-party property managers, asset management, and resident services to develop and implement strategies to help ensure AHC's facilities and on-site staff are meeting residents' needs.
A resident of Arlington County herself, Hernandez is very familiar with the Greater Washington, D.C. metro area. She holds a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, and is also a graduate of the Ignite Young Professionals Program with the Leadership Center for Excellence. Additionally, Hernandez has received special training in community engagement, financial capabilities, domestic violence trauma, mental health aid, and COVID-safety. All of these skills will greatly help AHC with its commitment to elevating resident voices and building strong and diverse communities.
"We are thrilled to welcome Roxana as AHC's new Community Engagement Assistant Director," said Jennifer Endo, Vice President of Community Relations. "As AHC continues to prioritize community engagement throughout our strategic decision-making process and foster trust with our residents and the communities we serve, Roxana's experience and innate ability to connect will be a tremendous asset."
Hernandez added: "I am so excited to join the AHC family. I look forward to connecting with residents and being able to make a direct positive impact in their lives."
Founded in 1975, AHC Inc. is a nonprofit developer of affordable housing that provides quality homes and education programs for low-and moderate-income families. Based in Arlington, VA, AHC has developed more than 7,800 apartment units in 50+ properties in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. AHC's Resident Services program reaches 3,000 children, teens, adults, and seniors each year through on-site education and social service programs and activities. For more information, visit https://www.ahcinc.org/.
