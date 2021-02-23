DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CV VC invests in the most promising blockchain startups worldwide and operates both an incubation program for young companies as well as its own ecosystem, including events and co-working spaces in Zug, Vaduz and Dubai. Together with its Advisory Board, CV VC works to drive internationalization and expand its global network.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem currently serves as Chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) and the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX). He has broad experience in the commodities sector and in-depth knowledge of the MENA region. In his role as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Ahmed Bin Sulayem is responsible for the world's leading free zone with over 18,000 member companies employing over 60,000 persons. The DMCC was named "Global Free Zone of the Year" by The Financial Times' fDi Magazine, for a record-breaking sixth consecutive year.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem said: "I am honoured to join the CV VC Advisory Board which represents a special group of forward-thinking and talented individuals. Courageous and ambitious, Dubai is a destination for pioneers and those motivated by new discovery. It will be my task, alongside fellow CV VC board members, to grow the thriving Blockchain ecosystem in Dubai by connecting it with other internationally leading technology centers. DMCC represents a real gateway of opportunity with its Crypto Centre, and ties with the CV VC organisation, being critical to its digital future."
The second new member of the CV VC Advisory Board is Jan Werner. The Swiss investor and entrepreneur looks back on a successful international career. For almost 9 years he served as CFO and Board Member of Team Marketing. Its commercial partnership with UEFA has been the driving force behind the phenomenal growth of the UEFA Champions League for more than 25 years.
Jan Werner on his new role in the CV VC Advisory Board: "New technologies have always interested me, and Blockchain excites me. I am convinced that Distributed Ledger Technology is about to trigger a technological revolution like the Internet did 30 years ago. The Crypto Valley in Switzerland with its progressive regulation, over 900 registered companies and 4700 jobs is the most important Blockchain location in the world and at the vanguard of this revolution. At CV VC, I want to contribute to its success."
However, it is not only the Advisory Board of CV VC that consists of distinguished personalities. So does its Board of Directors, which includes former Swiss President and Minister of Economics Johann N. Schneider-Ammann and Anne Berner, former Finnish Minister of Transport and Communications. CV VC is chaired by Alex Wassmer, CEO and President of Kibag AG.
"With Ahmed Bin Sulayem and Jan Werner, our Advisory Board is growing by two additional high-profile members who will actively support us with their expertise and experience as we chart our course of growth and internationalization, which I am very happy about," says Ralf Glabischnig, Founder and Board Member of CV VC.
