CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AHP Servicing, a residential mortgage special servicer, announced that Charles E. Halko Jr. has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. 

"The addition of Chuck is critical to our continued growth to become a premier special servicer," said Jorge Newbery, Chief Executive Officer. "His expertise enables us to further enhance our financial management, accounting and reporting capabilities as we expand our ability to meet the growing demand for special servicing within the mortgage industry."

Chuck brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry to AHP Servicing. Most recently, Chuck spent 10 years at Selene Finance LP as Chief Financial Officer where he was instrumental in obtaining GSE approvals and the GNMA direct servicing contract. 

"I am excited to join the AHP Servicing team. We have a seasoned group of industry professionals dedicated to building a quality mortgage service provider," said Halko. "I am confident that we will continue to develop the infrastructure and controls within the organization to provide an excellent service experience for our borrowers and clients." 

About AHP Servicing

AHP Servicing is a residential special servicer that strives to align the interests of both mortgage holders and borrowers in order to promptly resolve distressed mortgages and keep families in their homes. Learn more at https://ahpservicing.com/

Media Contact:

Stephanie Fiero 

Phone: (773) 389-2082

Email: info@ahpservicing.com

