SPRINGFIELD, Mass., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American International College has named Chris Beaudoin the first head coach of its new club men's ice hockey program, which will begin competition in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) at the Division II level for the 2022-23 season.
"I am excited for this opportunity to be the first head coach of the newly-formed AIC club hockey team," Beaudoin said, adding "It's special to get to build the team from the ground up. I cannot wait to turn some heads and put AIC on the ACHA map!"
Director of Athletics Jessica Chapin said of Beaudoin, "We are excited to announce the hiring of Chris Beaudoin who will help us provide high-quality, competitive intercollegiate opportunities to players who are interested in continuing their education at AIC and want to play hockey."
Varsity Associate Head Coach Cory Schneider echoed the sentiment, stating, "Chris will be a great addition to AIC. Club hockey will provide a fantastic opportunity for prospective students to receive a high-quality education and continue competing on the ice."
Beaudoin comes to AIC with a wealth of hockey experience at several levels. He graduated from Western New England College in 2011, having played four seasons of NCAA Division III hockey, including three with the Golden Bears.
His coaching experience includes four seasons with the Golden Bears from 2014–2018. During the 2017–2018 season, he was on staff with current AIC varsity Assistant Coach Patrick Tabb '03. More recently, he has served as the head coach of the United States Premier Hockey League's (USPHL) Springfield Pics elite team since the 2020–2021 season. The Pics reached the USPHL postseason in both of his campaigns as head coach, having secured a playoff berth for this season already.
Beaudoin will immediately begin recruiting for the upcoming season. AIC's opposition will include the University of Massachusetts, Sacred Heart University, Boston College, Northeastern University and Army West Point.
###
Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts, comprising the School of Business, Arts and Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences. AIC supports and advances education, diversity, and opportunity for its students and the community.
Media Contact
Candy Lash, American International College, 413.205.3231, candy.lash@aic.edu
SOURCE American International College