GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AINS, a provider of FedRAMP-certified case management software and IT services for government customers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Howard Langsam as CEO. This change follows the recent equity investment in AINS by an affiliate of Gemspring Capital ("Gemspring") at the end of 2021 and founder Moe Goswami's decision to retire, after 33 years, from day-to-day leadership.
Langsam brings more than 20 years of experience driving growth in technology businesses, with more than 15 of those years in government software. Prior to his appointment at AINS, he served as Executive Vice President of Sales at Granicus, where he led the revenue organization through a period of significant growth. Prior to his tenure at Granicus, he was a Senior Vice President at NTT DATA Americas. He has a proven record of successfully leading go-to-market teams to accelerate revenue growth and ensure client success.
"Moe and the entire AINS team have built a strong foundation over the past three decades, developing a differentiated product leveraging a deep understanding of the government market," said Langsam. "AINS is uniquely positioned to address government workflow inefficiencies, especially with its FedRAMP certification which is a significant requirement for providers to serve the federal government and increasingly state governments. AINS is also part of a limited list of software providers with broad applicability across all federal agencies. I look forward to working closely with the great team at AINS to continue that success by growing our product portfolio, expanding our customer base, and building out our go-to-market, implementation, and support organizations."
Retiring CEO and founder Moe Goswami will remain on the board of directors, serving in an advisory capacity. Goswami commented, "Howard is experienced, dedicated, and a proven leader, and he brings the focus and experience AINS needs to take the business to the next level. With his leadership and Gemspring's support, AINS will look to accelerate growth while continuing to deliver strong customer value."
Langsam is the first executive hire since AINS received equity funding from Gemspring in 2021. "We're excited to have Howard lead the next chapter of AINS's growth. Across the government, there is an increasing need to streamline complex workflows across core processes, as well as a push towards greater digitalization. AINS's suite of solutions is well positioned to address these critical needs, and we're confident that with Howard's breadth of experience, AINS can continue to enhance its value proposition," said Michael Fan, Board Member at AINS and Principal at Gemspring Capital.
AINS is a global provider of adaptive case management platforms and solutions and IT services for government customers. AINS's software enables organizations to streamline workflows across diverse lines of business. The Company's software solutions span FOIA, Audits, Investigations, and other applications, all of which are purpose-built for specific use cases. Founded in 1988, AINS is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland and has 161 employees in the DC Metro area. For more information, visit http://www.ains.com.
Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial & insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software & tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit http://www.gemspring.com.
