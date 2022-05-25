Silverchair selected as AIP Publishing's digital transformation and product enablement platform
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and MELVILLE, N.Y., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AIP Publishing (AIPP) and Silverchair announced today a new partnership to host AIPP's Scitation platform, home to the most influential research, reviews, news, and analysis in the physical sciences.
In addition to hosting AIPP's portfolio of more than 800,000 articles and proceedings, books, and the Physics Today magazine, Scitation also hosts the online publications for AIPP's 10 publishing partners in the physical sciences.
AIPP will benefit from Silverchair's continuous feature deployment, ensuring that Scitation keeps pace with the latest industry requirements and user expectations. Beyond serving the technological needs of AIPP's highly regarded content, Silverchair will provide AIPP with robust services, responsive support, and forward-thinking product strategy.
"We are thrilled to welcome AIP Publishing to the Silverchair Platform and to work together to build a long-term hub for AIPP's ambitious and innovative goals," said Thane Kerner, Silverchair CEO. "AIPP's own commitment to the scientific community as a society publisher underlines the strategic fit between our organizations. Silverchair is a community-driven technology company, meaning that organizations like AIPP will be able to directly inform our roadmap and product development, in collaboration with their publishing peers."
"We are very excited that Scitation is moving to the Silverchair Platform. The pace of change in the rapidly expanding global physical sciences research communities requires both AIP Publishing and our publishing partners to be nimble, efficient, and responsive all while continuously evolving a rich and accessible experience for the researchers we serve," said Ann Michael, AIP Publishing's Chief Transformation Officer. She added, "We have every confidence in Silverchair as our new partner!"
