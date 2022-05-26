The world's largest fly-in features more than 10,000 airplanes over seven days at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The family friendly event also welcomes kids 18 and under with free admission, thanks to The Boeing Company.
OSHKOSH, Wis., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 69th Experimental Aircraft Association fly-in convention, scheduled for July 25-31, will welcome more than 10,000 aircraft and 600,000 flight enthusiasts to Oshkosh, Wisconsin this summer. EAA AirVenture Oshkosh—known as many flight enthusiasts simply as "Oshkosh"—will make Wittman Regional Airport the busiest airport in the world. Children less than 18 years of age will be admitted free throughout the week, thanks to support from The Boeing Company.
This year's event will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Air Force. All branches of the Air Force will be represented during AV22—via flybys, static displays, and presentations. Aircraft expected at AirVenture include: C-5 Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III, F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-46 Pegasus, HH-60 Pavehawk, AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Blackhawk, MH-47 Chinook, AH-6 Little Bird, and T-38 Talon. The Air Force has more than 325,000 personnel and more than 5,000 aircraft.
An airfield's worth of other anniversaries are scheduled to take place at AirVenture, as well, including the 30th year of Young Eagles, which is the largest youth aviation program ever created. More than 50,000 volunteer EAA-member pilots have flown nearly 2.3 million young people in the last 3 decades. Other iconic homebuilt air craft designs are celebrating milestone anniversaries include Dyke Delta and Fly Baby brands (60 years) as well as Acro Sport, KR-1, VariViggen, and Van's RV (50 years). There have been more than 11,000 completed Van's homebuilt planes registered, making it the world's most popular aircraft kit.
Additionally, the One Week Wonder returns to Oshkosh for AV22. During AirVenture week, a group of volunteers will build a Sonex Waiex kit plane, with the help of AirVenture attendees, who will have a chance to pull rivets and be part of the team that builds an aircraft in a single week.
Displays of new aviation technology will also be featured at AirVenture 2022, including a host of VTOLs (vertical takeoff and landing vehicles) and eVTOLs (electric VTOL). Fittingly, the first North American eVTOL charging station is being implemented at Wittman Regional Airport as the fledgling personal aircraft industry takes off. Boeing will showcase its 777 EcoDemonstrator jetliner from July 25 through 27.
As always, the world's top air show performers will be on hand for AV22. There are nine air shows scheduled, including night shows on Wednesday, July 27 and Saturday, July 30.
"The world of flight literally comes to Oshkosh for this weeklong celebration," said Dick Knapinski, EAA's director of communications. "Whether you're seeking innovation, history, family fun, or just the excitement of aerobatic flight, you'll find it gathered at Oshkosh unlike any other place on earth."
EAA WomenVenture is back for a 15th year. For the first time, AirVenture will maintain a dedicated space for women in aviation throughout the week. KidVenture returns to Pioneer Airport, where children can learn how to fly a radio-controlled airplane, experience flight simulators and learn aviation history.
AirVenture also includes learning centers throughout the grounds for aircraft enthusiasts; aircraft of nearly every size, shape and era to view (including more than 300 warbirds, homebuilts and vintage craft); nightly activities, like a "fly-in" theater which will show "Top Gun" July 23 and the new "Top Gun: Maverick" July 29 and concerts; and flight experiences on a B-17, Ford Tri-Motor and Bell 47 Helicopter. The EAA Aviation Museum is also open for tours during the week of AirVenture.
