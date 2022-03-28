Hundt and Dr. Hochwald bring unique expertise in wireless innovation, board leadership and regulatory experience to Aira
SARATOGA, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Aira Technologies, an AI software technology startup, today announced that it has added two industry luminaries – Former FCC Chairman Reed Hundt and Massive MIMO Technology Pioneer Dr. Bertrand Hochwald – to its Advisory Board. Aira's advisory board brings together unparalleled wireless innovation leadership, industry experience and government insights to position the company for the next level of growth.
"We are delighted and honored to welcome Reed Hundt and Prof. Hochwald to our Advisory board" said Aira Technologies CEO Anand Chandrasekher. "Their unique expertise in wireless innovation, board leadership and regulatory experience is truly exceptional and will play an invaluable role in guiding Aira's strategic decisions and technology direction."
"My long association with Anand makes me especially excited to advise Aira", said Reed Hundt. "The problem being addressed by the company is at the cutting edge of wireless innovation – how to use machine learning to make networks as smart as computers. That is as thrilling as a technology challenge can get!"
Brief backgrounds for the new Advisory Board Members:
- Reed Hundt: Former Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC); Board member of Intel Corporation (2001-2020); Advisor to venture capital, private equity, for-profit and non-profit firms; Taught at Yale Law School and School of Management; Celebrated author of several books.
- Dr. Bertrand Hochwald: Freimann Professor of Electrical Engineering and Co-Director of Wireless Institute, University of Notre Dame; Central figure in the development of MIMO technology while at Bell Labs.
Existing Advisory Board members include:
- Jim Doh: Former Qualcomm Vice Chairman and head of Asian operations.
- Dr. Anastassia Lauterbach: Former senior vice president for global business at Qualcomm; Former senior vice president at Deutsche Telekom; Former executive vice president of strategy for T-Mobile; Professor of AI, Innsbruck Austria; AI advisor to McKinsey and United Nations; Former/current Non-Executive Director at leading multinationals including FreightOne, easyJet PLC, Dun & Bradstreet.
- Dr. Hossein Moiin: Former CTO and chief strategy officer at Nokia and key contributor to LTE standard.
- Dr. Kevin J. Negus: Former CTO Fastback Networks; Former CTO Proxim Wireless; Former FCC advisor; Investor, advisor and/or board member at over 30 venture-capital-funded startups; Professor of Electrical Engineering at Montana Tech University, with over 40 technical papers and 80 patents.
For more information on advisory board members, please visit: http://www.aira-technology.com/advisors.
For additional information on Aira, please contact Aira Technologies at http://www.aira-technology.com or email
About Aira Technologies
Aira Technologies has developed the world's first software system that leverages machine learning to supercharge wireless connections. Using Aira technology, wireless networks can achieve more than 2x capacity and coverage, 4x better battery life and 1000x better reliability. Aira Technologies' software solutions are under evaluation by leading wireless platform providers.
