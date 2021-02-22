CHELMSFORD, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experts from AiRANACULUS®, a private, Massachusetts-based technology company providing early stage research, development, prototyping and 5G consulting services, addressed a two-day NATO workshop focused on security issues for future 5G military networks.
The February event was jointly hosted by the Headquarters Allied Command Transformation (HQ SACT) and NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE). CCDCOE is a NATO-affiliated cyber defense hub focusing on research, training and exercises. It represents a community of 29 nations with expertise in the areas of technology, law, strategy and military operations. The Center is leading a research effort to provide recommendations to NATO on the most secure methods to operate 5G networks during peacetime deployments and military operations.
At the workshop, AiRANACULUS speakers described technical cybersecurity issues associated with military 5G implementations. Dr. Apurva N. Mody, Founder of AiRANACULUS, discussed the need for an intelligent, services-oriented architecture to minimize interference and manage performance across network services. Junaid Islam, 5G Security Advisor to the U.S. National Spectrum Consortium and Scientific Advisor to AiRANACULUS, explained how integration of Zero Trust Architecture designs within an intelligent RF framework can enhance 5G network security.
