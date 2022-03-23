CLEARWATER, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AireSpring, a leading Managed Services Provider specializing in Managed IT, Network Services and Unified Communications, is pleased to announce that Joseph Goodyer has joined the team as Vice President of Global Connectivity. Joseph will lead the expansion of AireSpring's international connectivity partnerships and global reach.
Joseph began his career in telecommunications in 2009 at Global Telecom and Technology (GTT Communications). While at GTT, Joseph helped drive their successful international growth initiatives.
Joseph left GTT to join Advantage Communications Group, LLC, where he spent several years as Director of International Sales, further developing their international expansion initiatives. Joseph then moved on to CMC Networks joining their Johannesburg, South Africa office as Americas Manager and Senior New Business Development.
Prior to joining AireSpring, Joseph led the international expansion strategy as Managing Director at Brodynt (now Expereo) where he focused on their North American global growth initiative.
Joseph holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Sheffield Hallam University, UK and has been named by Capacity Media as one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Telecom every year since 2019.
"Joseph brings a wealth of experience to the AireSpring Global Connectivity team along with a passion for driving global growth and providing innovative solutions," stated Avi Lonstein, AireSpring CEO. "He will be instrumental in leading our Global Connectivity initiative and growing our international presence."
About AireSpring
Founded in 2001, privately held and debt-free AireSpring, is an award-winning Managed Services Provider specializing in Managed IT, Network Services, and Unified Communications, serving thousands of businesses worldwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions and high-touch customer service to multi-location enterprise customers. Services include Global Managed SD-WAN and SASE, Managed Security, Unified Communications, SIP Trunking, and Global Business Internet. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).
As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring provides access to hundreds of carriers and cable companies in the US and around the Globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact for AireSpring partners and their customers.
AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.
