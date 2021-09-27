SOUTHAMPTON, England, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aislelabs and The Ageas Bowl are proud to announce a partnership to supercharge their marketing systems by enabling a deeper understanding of the fans that throng the stadium. As customer journeys become increasingly complex, the Aislelabs platform will help The Ageas Bowl capture a single customer view of the visiting fans, provide behavioural insights, and enable powerful segmentation capabilities.
The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, UK, boasts a diverse range of facilities, seating north of 20,000 fans, and hosts multiple major events throughout the year. As a mixed-use venue, The Ageas Bowl needs an agile marketing system that will adapt seamlessly depending on the event, is endlessly customizable, and scalable. Said Group Systems and IT manager, Sergio Ceo, "We are excited to be working with Aislelabs, as a partner they'll help enhance our current systems and processes while their technology provides a platform for future development and innovation which is an important part of our vision."
In an increasingly digitized world, modern sports fandom has gone beyond the confines of the stadium, building brand equity and salience requires digital transformation and a deep understanding of the customer. "We are pleased to welcome The Ageas Bowl to the Aislelabs family. Venues hold a special place in the hearts and minds of their fans; by leveraging granular customer intelligence and analytics The Ageas Bowl can truly personalize their brand." said Barry Read, Sales Director UK and Europe
About Aislelabs:
Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced Wi-Fi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market with expertise in working with retail chains, shopping centers, restaurants, airports, and large venues globally. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers brick-and-mortar businesses to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI. To learn more, visit their website at https://www.aislelabs.com
About The Ageas Bowl:
The Ageas Bowl – located on the outskirts of Southampton - is the home of Hampshire Cricket, Southern Vipers, Southern Brave, Hilton at The Ageas Bowl (171-bedroom hotel), BEEFY'S by Sir Ian Botham, eforea spa, Boundary Lakes Golf Course, Hampshire Wellbeing Centre and Hampshire Cricket Foundation and the host of England internationals, arena-scale concerts, and large conferences and events. To find out more about the venue, please visit https://www.ageasbowl.com.
Media Contact
N Bansal, Aislelabs, +1 (647) 557-3510 Ext: 5, media@aislelabs.com
SOURCE Aislelabs