RICHMOND, Va. , June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AIS Network, a leading IT and cybersecurity provider to the Commonwealth of Virginia, has announced that two of its cybersecurity experts will present "How to Investigate and Prevent Cyber Attacks" this morning at 2021 Cybersecurity Reboot, the commonwealth's sold-out virtual conference for government security professionals.
AISN Chief Cybersecurity Engineer Oran Dillon will join Chief Operating Officer Eddie McAndrew in discussing the key to both preventing and investigating cyberattacks and how assessing your organization's security posture is intrinsic to developing the foundation for a sound security program.
The conference is limited to state government employees. Its agenda is built around the theme of "2021 Cybersecurity Reboot - Tools for building a cyber resilience" and is targeted to those responsible for managing or assessing information security in state agencies, local government and higher education. Virtual conference participants will have the opportunity to earn up to five continuing professional education (CPE) credits.
