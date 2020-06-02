ITASCA, Ill., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, AIT Worldwide Logistics' Los Angeles-based subsidiary, Unitrans International Corporation, moved into a Philadelphia facility, which they'll share with teammates from AIT-Philadelphia. The AIT group will spend the next few months transitioning to the new office from their existing location in Folcroft, Pa.
"We're excited about this move, because not only does it add 7,000 square feet of cold-chain-ready warehouse space to our toolbox, it establishes Unitrans' presence in one of the top East Coast markets for life sciences," said AIT's Vice President, Americas Operations, Ryan Carter.
Unitrans' President, Andrew Schadegg, also noted how this will further enhance both companies' capabilities in the key Pennsylvania and New Jersey life science markets.
"We are confident this new location will be a strong differentiator for Unitrans," Schadegg said. "It's a great opportunity to further enhance our services to clients and partners requiring comprehensive logistics solutions in the life science sector. Having a high-quality team within three miles of Philadelphia International Airport gives us exceptional control over all import, export and domestic airfreight shipments."
In addition to a freezer and a cooler large enough for forklift cargo loading and unloading, the new facility's warehouse features three industrial air conditioners, plug-ins for active airfreight containers and double the number of dock doors compared to the old office. It's also more than two decades younger than AIT-Philadelphia's previous location and includes room to grow in the office area as well, with ample space to accommodate additional team members.
With a focus on high-value shipments in the aerospace, defense, food ingredient, high-tech and life sciences industries, Unitrans joined the AIT network in August 2019.
As a designated essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic and one of AIT's more than 60 global locations, the new facility will continue to serve customers in Philadelphia and the surrounding region:
AIT Worldwide Logistics
Unitrans International Logistics
850 Calcon Hook Rd.
Sharon Hill, PA 19079
AIT Toll Free: (800) 373-4248
AIT Phone: (610) 583-7191
Unitrans Phone: (484) 366-9660
About AIT Worldwide Logistics
AIT Worldwide Logistics helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based transportation management leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, e-commerce, food, government, healthcare, life sciences and retail. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for sea, air and ground freight—on time and on budget. With expert teammates at more than 60 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.
Our Mission
At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.
