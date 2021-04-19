MILAN, Italy, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Akamas, maker of the first AI-driven performance optimization solution for enterprise IT stacks, announced several key leadership appointments and additions to its management team.
Luca Forni has been promoted as CEO of Akamas, replacing Paolo Bozzola who will transition to a non-operational position as President of the Board of Directors. As co-founder and COO of Akamas since 2019, alongside CTO Stefano Doni, Luca has led the initial development of the technology and its launch into the market, successfully orchestrating early customer wins and establishing strategic partnerships with leading technology vendors in the performance engineering space, such as Dynatrace, Neotys and Microfocus. Luca is a recognized expert in performance engineering, with more than 15 years of experience in the field and, since 2015, he is the leader of the Performance Engineering business unit of Moviri, Akamas' parent company.
Andrea Fumagalli has been appointed as VP of Global Sales. Andrea joins the company after 3 years at global database technology leader MongoDB, where, as Senior Enterprise Account Executive he consistently exceeded his sales targets. Andrea is an engineer by education, with strong knowledge of the international enterprise IT market, and his 20+ year career includes positions of growing sales responsibility at OpenText, EMC, BMC Software, Moviri, and ContentWise.
Giuseppe Nardiello has been appointed as VP of Product Management & Business Development. Giuseppe joins Akamas from Cleafy, the emerging cybersecurity leader in online fraud detection. With a PhD in Computational and Applied Mathematics, Giuseppe has a track record of technical, product management and business development achievement. As Product Management Lead for BMC Capacity Optimization, Giuseppe led the product's go-to-market team and drove worldwide product success as the market-leading solution. Before that, Giuseppe led product management and business development at Neptuny and was instrumental in the product success in the US and EMEA and product recognition as Gartner's Cool Vendor. Giuseppe was a key member of the team that orchestrated the acquisition of the company by BMC Software.
"Akamas AI-driven technology redefines the performance optimization practice. With Akamas, we have the opportunity to fundamentally change how IT users approach the tradeoffs between application performance and costs. This management team has the expertise, judgement and track record to propel Akamas's customers towards that vision," said Paolo Bozzola, CEO of Moviri.
"As a co-founder of Akamas, and having seen the real benefits our solution provides, I can say that AI-powered performance optimization is real. I am thrilled and thankful for the opportunity to lead this outstanding team. We are already at work on new go-to-market initiatives that we will unveil very soon. Stay tuned!" added Luca Forni, newly appointed CEO of Akamas.
About Akamas
Akamas is the innovative AI-powered optimization solution that enables enterprises, online businesses, and SaaS providers to extract unprecedented levels of performance and cost savings from their technology stacks. The complexity of on-prem or cloud-based technology stacks has grown beyond the reach of even the most skilled performance experts. Faster release cycles and continuous integration/delivery processes also contribute to this challenge. Built by veterans in performance engineering and data science, Akamas exploits advanced machine learning techniques to optimize hundreds of interdependent IT configuration parameters while matching SLAs, technical and business goals. Akamas customers include leading enterprise organizations in financial and online services. Akamas is a company of Moviri, a global software and professional services group, and counts BMC Software, Dynatrace, Micro Focus, Neotys and Splunk among its partners. Headquartered in Milan, Akamas has offices in Boston, Los Angeles, and Singapore.
