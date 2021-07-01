OSLO, Norway, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday 15 July 2021.

Time and date: Thursday 15 July 2021 at 9:00 CET

Presenters: Karl Erik Kjelstad, Chief Executive Officer and Øyvind Paaske, Chief Financial Officer

The presentation will be held as a webcast:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210715_2/

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CET on 15 July.

The presentation and second quarter report will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske

Chief Financial Officer

Mob: +47 917 59 705

E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/akastor-asa/r/akastor-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-results-2021,c3378163

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-results-2021-301324333.html

SOURCE Akastor ASA

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.