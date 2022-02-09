OSLO, Norway, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday 9 February 2022. at 15:00 CET

Presenters:

Akastor - Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO and Øyvind Paaske, CFO

HMH - M.A. «Pete» Miller, Jr., Chairman & CEO and Thomas McGee, CFO

Link to webcast:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220209_3/

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event. The presentation material is available at www.akastor.com.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske

Chief Financial Officer

Mob: +47 917 59 705

E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-reminder---invitation-to-presentation-of-4q-2021-results-at-1500-cet-301478437.html

SOURCE Akastor ASA

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.