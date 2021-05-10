OSLO, Norway, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement dated 11 December 2020 on Keppel FELS' suspension notice to MHWirth AS ("MHWirth") under one of the contracts entered into with the yard. MHWirth has today received a notice from Keppel FELS to resume work under this contract, which consequently no longer will be under suspension.

The contract between MHWirth and Keppel FELS was signed in April 2019 (ref. Akastor press release 11 April 2019).

For more information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +47 917 59 705

E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com 

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-suspended-mhwirth-project-to-be-resumed-301287588.html

SOURCE Akastor ASA

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.