CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer of Akebia, will present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 15 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.akebia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.
Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akebia-therapeutics-to-present-at-20th-annual-needham-virtual-healthcare-conference-301266301.html
SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.