LAKE WORTH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that works to provide affordable homeownership opportunities for hardworking, deserving, low-income families in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and Boca Raton, Florida. This non-profit builds homes in partnership with families who demonstrate a need for housing and a willingness to partner with Habitat to purchase a home of their own.
On October 15th, 2021, Horacio Moncada - Director of Land Development at Akel Homes served his community at the CEO Build Event. Each "CEO Builder" had the opportunity to dedicate a half-day build shift, while building alongside other leaders and Habitat families. To make the CEO Build effort possible, business leaders are asked to each donate or raise a set dollar amount that goes to support the 2021 CEO build home and Habitat's overall mission in our community. Habitat for Humanity exceeded their goal by raising over $250,000.
Akel Homes assisted in building a home that will belong to the Wilson Family, the newest Habitat for Humanity Homeowner, by specifically participating in the roofing activities. Habitat for Humanity provides volunteers with a true hands-on experience in regards to homebuilding. Habitat for Humanity consists of one of the three non-profit organizations that Akel Homes has chosen to sponsor within its local community.
"It was a great opportunity to participate in the CEO Build Event. Being able to meet the Wilson Family and see the real impact we had on them, was truly rewarding" - Horacio Moncada, Director of Land Development at Akel Homes.
About Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity serves people in your community, and all over the world, to help them build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. With your support, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and for their families. Since the founding of Habitat in 1976, Habitat has helped more than 29 million people build or improve the place they call home.
About Solana Bay at Avenir
Solana Bay at Avenir will be a gated community of sophisticated single-family homes in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Coming in 2022, Solana Bay at Avenir will offer one- and two-story new construction homes with expansive floorplans, stylish interior finishes, up to 6 bedrooms, 6 baths and over 4,100 square feet of living space. With unmatched resort-style amenities, Solana Bay at Avenir offers the best of Palm Beach Garden living. To learn more, please visit https://akelhomes.com/solana-bay/.
About Akel Homes
Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. At Akel Homes, we build exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit http://www.akelhomes.com.
Media Contact
Alyson Currao, Akel Homes, +1 5612358707, marketing@akelhomes.com
SOURCE Akel Homes