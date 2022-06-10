Al Jasper further expands his role at Provident, LLC, a leading manufacturer and distributor of doctor blades and end seals for the flexo industry, as the new National Sales Manager and West Coast Technical Sales Representative.
APPLETON, Wis., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The appointment of Al Jasper as National Sales Manager and West Coast Technical Sales Representative for Provident, LLC, a leading manufacturer and distributor of doctor blades, end seals for the flexo industry, is announced by Andy Gillis, General Manager of Provident.
Jasper previously served as the Technical Sales Representative in the Northeast US/Canada Region, where he oversaw a territory of 14 states in addition to Canada. He has been in the flexo & gravure print industry since 1988.
"Since joining Provident nearly seven years ago as a Technical Sales Representative, Al has demonstrated outstanding competitive spirit, integrity, leadership, passion, and business acumen that has us very excited for his next chapter," said Gillis.
In his new position, Jasper will oversee the growth and success of the business in North America. Jasper will also take lead on designing and implementing strategic plans to meet sales targets and cultivating lasting internal and external relationships with customers and partners.
"I'm honored to have the opportunity to take on new challenges and drive further growth for Provident," said Jasper. "Our enthusiastic team and partners put us in a position for continued success."
About Provident, LLC
Provident, LLC is the leading manufacturer and distributor of doctor blades and end seals specifically designed for flexo. Over 20 years of flexo press operation gives us direct involvement in ink metering and containment to address your specific production requirements. We clearly understand the intricacies of flexo printing.
