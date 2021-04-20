NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HHAeXchange, the leading provider of homecare management solutions for payers, providers, and state Medicaid agencies, announced today that it has been selected by the Alabama Medicaid Agency to provide modular EVV tools and aggregation to the State and its providers. The contract was awarded to HHAeXchange on March 12, 2021.
As Alabama's aggregator, HHAeXchange will provide comprehensive oversight and management of the State's EVV data in compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act EVV mandate. Under the Cures Act, all Medicaid personal care services and home health care services must be electronically verified.
HHAeXchange's Aggregator platform will support Alabama as it shifts from a closed EVV model to an open EVV model by consolidating all visit data, regardless of the EVV tools being used. The Aggregator platform will provide powerful data visualization and analytics dashboards to enable the State to manage provider compliance and ensure recipients are receiving the right care at the right time.
"As Alabama Medicaid made the shift from a closed model to an open model, the Agency needed a partner with the right technology and experience to manage the complexity of this change, along with aggregating all EVV data. We are excited to partner with HHAeXchange and look forward to ensuring Medicaid recipients have access to the care they need," said Mason Tanaka, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Information Officer of Alabama Medicaid Agency.
HHAeXchange will support Alabama's 135+ providers operating under seven waivers, as well as its self-directed program. Providers will be able to use the free HHAeXchange Provider Portal and its suite of user-friendly caregiver tools or utilize third-party tools that directly integrate with HHAeXchange.
"HHAeXchange is proud to have been chosen by the State of Alabama to aggregate Medicaid recipient visit data on its behalf," said Greg Strobel, CEO of HHAeXchange. "We're looking forward to partnering with the State to ensure a scalable solution that supports improved care for Alabama Medicaid recipients, while also providing innovative tools to providers and caregivers."
As an industry-leading provider of homecare management solutions, HHAeXchange has helped numerous states and MCOs manage billions of dollars in Medicaid claims while achieving a new level of oversight, transparency, and efficiency that hasn't previously existed in the marketplace. Earlier this year, HHAeXchange successfully launched its Aggregator solution in the states of New Jersey and West Virginia, helping achieve Cures Act compliance for both states.
