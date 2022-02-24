WILMINGTON, N.C. and MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Alabama State Department of Education Child Nutrition Programs (ALSDE CNP) announces it has selected TITAN as its statewide school nutrition solution. TITAN is the school nutrition industry's only comprehensive management solution that connects districts to state agencies. Through this partnership, TITAN will be available to school nutrition programs across the state at no cost. TITAN, a LINQ Solution, is the only 100% cloud and browser-based school nutrition solution available to the K-12 industry. The fully integrated platform includes robust modules that allow nutrition directors to efficiently serve meals and manage their programs anywhere.
"Historically, school nutrition programs have experienced day-to-day operational challenges that the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic have only magnified," said Krista Endsley, CEO of LINQ. "Operators are working overtime to strike a balance between the need to feed more students while coping with supply chain shortages and staffing issues. We are proud to partner with the state of Alabama to help mitigate these challenges for over 700k of its students."
Alabama Child Nutrition Staff manage and implement United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Child Nutrition Programs operating in Alabama's schools and preschool facilities. Staff interpret federal and state policies and laws, provide technical assistance and complete program audits; allocate USDA donated foods, ensure procurement of high quality and cost-efficient food products, comply with regulations.
"Many families depend on school meals to provide nourishment to their children during the school year and into the summer; the pandemic has forced many schools to scramble due to supply chain issues and staffing shortages," said Angelice Lowe, Food Distribution Administrator with the Alabama Department of Education. "This partnership with TITAN means school districts will have more time to focus on what matters most: feeding our students."
This partnership will allow Alabama school districts to:
- Connect Families to Menus & Payments
- Allow for easy Application Processing
- Manage Menu Planning
- Intelligent Inventory Management; Track ingredients, manage USDA commodities, and intra-district transfers among schools and warehouses
Alabama nutrition programs will have unlimited, on-demand training courses and full implementation of services. This includes full access to TITAN Academy, a self-paced online training platform featuring video courses and providing School Nutrition Association continuing education credits.
For more information, click this link.
To learn more about LINQ, visit https://www.linq.com/.
About LINQ
For over 25 years, our mission has been to empower the everyday heroes who make K-12 districts and schools stronger. Combining best-in-class technology with industry-leading expertise, we help school administrators rise to the challenges of today while building the foundation for a better tomorrow. Improving efficiency, optimizing performance, and managing compliance through our suite of administrative, financial, and nutritional solutions to help you make a bigger impact for your staff, students and communities. To find out more about LINQ's integrated suite, visit LINQ.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Media Contact
Nisha Bagepalli, LINQ, 800-541-8999, Nbagepalli@linq.com
SOURCE LINQ