ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, a nationwide nonprofit that serves as a catalyst for good health, is pleased to announce that Alan K. Nevel was elected by unanimous vote to join the national board of directors.
"Electing Alan to the CHC Board of Directors was a priority for our organization," said Thomas G. Bognanno, president and CEO at CHC. "Alan's expertise designing inclusive organizational cultures, along with his respected leadership at one of Cleveland's major hospital systems, MetroHealth, will help amplify and accelerate our work creating healthier communities."
Nevel serves as the Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity and Human Resources Officer for The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, Ohio and brings a wealth of expertise to the CHC team. His work focuses on designing inclusive organizational cultures through services and programs that support the growth of talent acquisition and development, workforce engagement and optimization, and diversity, inclusion, and community involvement.
"I couldn't be more enthusiastic about joining the CHC board of directors as we work to tear down the barriers to good health and equity," said Alan K. Nevel, board director at CHC. "I am committed to better health and wellbeing for all communities across the country and look forward to helping CHC advance this important work."
Nevel joined MetroHealth in 2018 and has over 25 years of experience in guiding cultural transformations for large Fortune 500 organizations. He is a public speaker and educator with a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies from Cleveland State University and a Master's in Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University.
ABOUT CHC: CREATING HEALTHIER COMMUNITIES
CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, formerly Community Health Charities, is a catalyst for good health, bringing communities, nonprofits, and businesses together around a shared commitment to better health and wellbeing. The organization represents thousands of high-impact nonprofits nationwide, working to address barriers to good health and connecting them with capital from corporate, foundation and government partners to power transformative change. By listening to partners and convening community and business leaders, CHC aims to act in the best interests of communities, directing resources and expertise where it is needed most. For more information, visit chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.
