(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

 By Alaska Air Group

SEATTLE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group, Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will announce its 2021 second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 22, 2021.  A conference call is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time/11:30 a.m. Eastern time.  Interested parties may listen to the call via webcast at www.alaskaair.com/investors.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. On March 31, 2021, Alaska became the 14th member of oneworld. With the global alliance and Alaska Airlines' additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK). 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-air-group-to-announce-financial-results-301323796.html

SOURCE Alaska Air Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.