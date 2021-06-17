REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International security integrator Structure Works is proud to join forces with Alcatraz AI to offer the Alcatraz Rock facial authentication solution to its growing customer base. This new partnership leverages Structure Works' existing global network and Alcatraz's modern technology solutions to generate an exceptional customer experience.
The Alcatraz frictionless access control solution is ideal for organizations looking to create a safe return to the workplace. The Alcatraz Rock was designed to keep people moving without losing any of the high security benefits. With multi-factor authentication, artificial intelligence technology, and even mask enforcement, the autonomous platform seems like something of the future, but is very much rooted in the present.
"The Alcatraz Rock access control platform is easy to use, intuitive, and modern, which is what our clients are continuously asking for," said Walter Cropley, Vice President at Structure Works. "The additional features, like tailgating intelligence, are features many may not think to ask for, but are truly unique selling points. The reaction we get from clients once they see the device in action is just amazing."
Alcatraz AI continues to collaborate with top performing integrators across the United States, with the addition of Structure Works, and its headquarters in New York, the stateside foothold of Alcatraz AI is growing thanks to their strategic adoption of partners in high density locations.
"We are impressed with the global reach Structure Works has amassed, and with their headquarters located in New York, we are confident they can help grow the Alcatraz brand by bringing our products to new markets," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "The kind of corporate continuity that threads all Structure Works branches together also helps create a positive customer experience overall."
About Alcatraz AI
Alcatraz AI transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge, where your face becomes your credential. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy. Our solution, the Rock, is designed to be easy-to-implement and use - with no integration needed for easy deployment on any access control system.
About Structure Works
Structure Works is an international security systems integrator with locations and contacts across the globe. Our goal is to provide superior installations by offering turnkey solutions and the highest level of customer service. We partner with industry thought leaders and best in class manufacturers to satisfy our clients' needs while also meeting the needs of tomorrow. With the help of our factory trained staff, we provide a variety of security solutions, such as access control, CCTV, alarm monitoring, video analytics, and more to our customers.
