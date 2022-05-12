Years of Success in Colorado Fuel Strategic Growth Initiatives
LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Colorado-based general contractor Alcorn Construction announced the expansion of its team and operations with a new office in Tempe, Arizona.
Alcorn Construction was founded in 2008 by Amy and Chris Alcorn and has since transformed into a construction company with regional significance in commercial office, light industrial, retail, multi-family, and senior living projects in the Denver metro area. Over the past 14 years, Alcorn Construction has completed more than 10 million square feet of new, remodel, and tenant finish space in Colorado. The company prides itself with a mission to be a place where great people love to work, and in turn, customers are delighted, an accomplishment reinforced by the company earning a Denver Business Journal Best Places to Work award each year from 2019-2022. This model of doing business will be translated into the Phoenix market as the company builds its presence in Arizona.
"Alcorn's process for doing business has proven to be very successful in Colorado," says Chris Alcorn, President of Alcorn Construction. "Our focus on hiring the right people for the right positions, developing a specific way of doing business, and partnering with customers that want to build long-term relationships has helped Alcorn Construction to grow and develop into the top-notch company that it is today. We're incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity to partner with new customers and grow in Arizona."
The company's first hire in the Arizona market is Jim Roland, who will serve as the Arizona office's Senior Vice President. Roland is an experienced executive with a demonstrated history of successful projects in the construction industry. Through the years, he has built a strong skill set in program and project management, and is professionally skilled in preconstruction, scheduling, contract management, and client relations. He has completed dozens of hospitality, sports & entertainment, office, gaming, senior living, healthcare, educational, civil, retail, and industrial projects since he first started in the industry in 2003. He will be pivotal in getting operations up and running in the new market.
"I'm excited to a be a part of the Alcorn Construction family as the company expands to Arizona," says Roland. "Alcorn truly is a world-class construction company, and their way of doing business will flourish here in the Arizona market. I'm excited to help things take off."
About Alcorn Construction, Inc.
Alcorn Construction is an award-winning general contractor specializing in relationship-based commercial office, light industrial, retail, multi-family, and senior living projects in the Denver and Phoenix metro areas by Building with the Power of Partnership. The company lives by its mission to be a world-class construction company with a culture that secures its future by being a place where great people love to work and, in turn, customers are delighted. Learn more about Alcorn Construction's focus on people, process, and partnership at alcornci.com.
Media Contact
Wade Corliss, Alcorn Construction, Inc., 1 3033396232, wade@alcornci.com
SOURCE Alcorn Construction, Inc.