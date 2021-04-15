CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeventySix Capital, the sports tech venture capital company that recently sold two of its sports betting portfolio companies, Vigtory to fuboTV and VSiN to DraftKings, names Alejandro Bedoya, the Captain of Philadelphia Union (MLS), former US Men's National Soccer Team player, and activist, as the Co-Chairman of the SeventySix Capital Athlete Venture Group.
As Co-Chairman, Bedoya will recruit other athletes, entertainers, and influencers to the Athlete Venture Group and help advise SeventySix Capital's sports tech startups and entrepreneurs. Bedoya, Athlete Venture Group Chairman Brian Westbrook, and SeventySix Capital Partner Chad Stender will create opportunities for members of the Athlete Venture Group to invest, learn, and work directly with SeventySix Capital's portfolio companies.
The SeventySix Capital Athlete Venture Group is bridging the gap between athletes, entrepreneurs, and investors. The Athlete Venture Group is creating opportunities for athletes to become tech investors and for entrepreneurs to access the financial and social capital that professional athletes have to offer. SeventySix Capital Athlete Venture Group members work hands-on with portfolio companies and enable more athletes to work with exciting startups in esports, sports betting, data collection, data analytics, media and the overall sports tech industry.
"Business and investing have been a passion of mine since college. Soccer has allowed me to travel the world and enabled me to develop relationships with top business leaders and given me a plethora of business opportunities," said Bedoya. "I have invested in real estate and venture capital and am excited to work closely in the sports tech investment space with Brian, Chad and the team at SeventySix Capital."
"It has been great getting to know Alejandro the last few years, both on the sports and business fronts." said Stender. "He is a leader on and off the field and we are excited to add him to the leadership team of our SeventySix Capital Athlete Venture Group."
Bedoya was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida. His father and grandfather who are from Colombia both played professionally as well. Bedoya started his professional soccer career in Europe, playing for clubs in Sweden, Scotland, and France before returning to America to play for the Philadelphia Union of the MLS. Bedoya was also a member of the US Men's National Soccer team and represented the United States at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Bedoya is involved in various business ventures. Bedoya founded and runs a real estate firm named Brighthill Partners with his wife, Beatrice. They currently own nine properties throughout Ft. Lauderdale, Miami and Philadelphia. Additionally, Bedoya is an owner in ICNCLST, an artist representation firm.
About SeventySix Capital
SeventySix Capital is a sports tech venture capital company that invests in passionate, smart and nice entrepreneurs who are launching game-changing tech startups in the sports tech, esports and sports betting industries.
SeventySix Capital also has a Sports Advisory business, Athlete Venture Group (athleteventuregroup.com), media arm, and a strategic partnership with Rubicon Talent.
SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory is a sports consulting group comprised of an expert team focused on bringing the emerging innovations and technology to sports executives, teams, leagues, brands and athletes. The Sports Advisory works side by side with these change-makers across the evolving landscape of sports, including esports, sports betting, media and social responsibility.
SeventySix Capital's Athlete Venture Group allows players to invest, learn, and work directly with top sports tech startups and entrepreneurs. The firm aims to bridge the gap between athletes, entrepreneurs, and investors by creating opportunities for athletes to become tech investors and for entrepreneurs to access the financial and social capital that professional athletes have to offer.
The media arm of SeventySix Capital supports its portfolio companies, runs events, and produces the SeventySix Capital Leadership Series video podcast.
Additionally, SeventySix Capital has a strategic partnership with Rubicon Talent, a sports marketing and talent agency based in New York City with a wide range of clients including NFL and NBA stars, Hall of Famers, MVPs, Heisman Trophy winners, Olympic icons, media personalities, and celebrity chefs.
