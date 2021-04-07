Alex Sarkisian, Summit Park

 By Summit Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Park is pleased to announce that Alex Sarkisian has joined as a Vice President. Alex will support the firm's efforts in sourcing and evaluating new investment opportunities, as well as monitoring the performance of our portfolio companies.

Prior to joining Summit Park, Alex worked as an Associate at AEA Investors. His primary activities included reviewing new opportunities, developing investment theses, financial due diligence and partnering with executive teams. Prior to AEA Investors, he worked at Bain & Company.

Bob Calton, co-Founding Partner at Summit Park said, "We are excited to have Alex join us full time in Charlotte after completing business school. He made significant contributions during his summer internship with us, and we look forward to his contribution to the continued growth and success at Summit Park."

Alex received a BA in Government with Secondary in Sociology from Harvard College and his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Contact:

Liz Kettler

lkettler@summitparkllc.com

 

SOURCE Summit Park

