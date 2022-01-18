A&B Logo 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Alexander & Baldwin)

A&B Logo 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Alexander & Baldwin)

 By Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

HONOLULU, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) today announced the allocations of the Company's 2021 dividend distributions on its common shares. The table below, presented on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the information on Form 1099-DIV.

Common Shares (CUSIP # 014491104)



Ordinary Income in 2021



Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Per Share

Total

Non-Qualified

Qualified

3/17/2021

3/18/2021

4/2/2021

$     0.150

$     0.150

$     0.150

$     ─

6/25/2021

6/28/2021

7/6/2021

$     0.160

$     0.160

$     0.160

$     ─

9/16/2021

9/17/2021

10/4/2021

$     0.180

$     0.180

$     0.180

$     ─

12/22/2021

12/23/2021

1/6/2022

$     0.180

$     0.180

$     0.180

$     ─

 

Totals

$     0.670

$     0.670

$     0.670

$     ─

Shareholders of record should expect to receive IRS Form 1099-DIV ("1099-DIV") from Computershare, the Company's dividend paying agent. Shareholders of record will receive Forms 1099-DIV relating to the quarterly dividends paid or deemed paid in 2021. "Street name" shareholders should expect to receive their Forms 1099-DIV from their bank, brokerage firm, or other nominee. The amounts indicated on the 2021 Forms 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders' 2021 federal income tax returns.

Investors are encouraged to seek legal and/or professional tax advice about the specific tax treatment of distributions paid by the Company for the 2021 tax year.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. 

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 11 industrial assets and 4 office properties, as well as 147 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact: 

A&B Investor Relations 

(808) 525-8475 

investorrelations@abhi.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexander--baldwin-announces-reporting-information-for-2021-dividend-distributions-301463227.html

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.