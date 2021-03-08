A&B Logo 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Alexander & Baldwin)

 By Alexander & Baldwin, Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

HONOLULU, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) announced today that Chris Benjamin, president and chief executive officer, Brett Brown, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Lance Parker, executive vice president and chief real estate officer, Clayton Chun, senior vice president and chief accounting officer, and Kit Millan, senior vice president of asset management, will participate in the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference.

A&B's presentation will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 2:00 - 2:35 pm EST. An audio-only webcast link to the Company's presentation session may be accessed on the Company's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com. Updated investor material for the conference scheduled for March 8–11, 2021 may also be accessed on the Company's website.    

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:

A&B Investor Relations

(808) 525-8475

investorrelations@abhi.com

