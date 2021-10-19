FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An official announcement was made on July 1, 2021, naming Alex Metzner the President of Katz Metzner Financial LLC, the Money Concepts Planning Center of Frederick. Alex will assume the duties of lead advisor, with Steven Katz, the former president, available to assist clients until his future retirement.
Steven Katz started the Money Concepts Planning Center of Frederick in 1997 to enhance the services provided by his well established CPA firm. He hired Alex Metzner in 2015 after a tax consult, and shortly thereafter, realized that he had found the right man to fill his shoes as president. These past years, Alex and Steve have worked closely together to provide the best financial paths for their valued clients. They share a committed, focused work ethic, and couple it with enthusiasm, humor, and diligence.
Alex Metzner is a native of Frederick County with strong family ties to Middletown and Western Maryland. He graduated from Radford University with a bachelor's degree from the College of Business and Economics in Finance and a minor in Business Management. While at Radford, he played on the Tennis Team, and continues his love of the sport by coaching at Middletown High School. His mission is to enable his clients to speak freely about their finances, and gain a workable knowledge in order to live within their means comfortably in retirement. Alex intends to further Steve's legacy for many years to come.
We are continuing our business plan in an effort to concentrate on providing the highest level of financial planning and investment services to our esteemed clients and community.
Media Contact
Ashlun Kunka, Katz Metzner Financial LLC, 3016949784, akunka@moneyconcepts.com
SOURCE Katz Metzner Financial LLC