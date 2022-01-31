PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Key highlights













Operating results

4Q21



4Q20



2021



2020



Total revenues:

















In millions

$  576.9



$     463.7



$  2,114.2



$  1,885.6



Growth

24.4%





12.1%





Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted

In millions

$    72.8



$     435.9



$     563.4



$     760.8



Per share

$    0.47



$       3.26



$       3.82



$       6.01



Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted



In millions

$  303.6



$     246.6



$  1,144.9



$     923.8



Per share

$    1.97



$       1.84



$       7.76



$       7.30



Historic leasing volume and rental rate growth

  • Historic demand for our high-quality office/laboratory space has translated into record leasing volume and rental rate growth in 2021 for our overall portfolio and our value-creation pipeline.




4Q21



Previous

Quarterly

Record



2021



Previous

Annual

Record

Total leasing activity – RSF



4,094,174

(1)

1,933,838



9,516,301

(1)

5,062,722

Leasing of development and redevelopment

   space – RSF



1,795,633

(1)

1,063,951



3,867,383

(1)

2,258,262

Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:

















RSF (included in total leasing activity above)



1,947,727

(1)

1,472,713



4,614,040

(1)

2,562,178

Rental rate increases



35.9%







37.9%

(1)

37.6%

Rental rate increases (cash basis)



22.9%







22.6%

(1)

18.3%



(1)     Represents the highest leasing volume and rental rate growth in Company history.

Continued strong net operating income and internal growth

  • Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.4 billion for 4Q21 annualized, up $279.9 million, or 24.2%, compared to 4Q20 annualized.
  • 95% of our leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.
  • Same property net operating income growth:
    • 5.0% and 7.5% (cash basis) for 4Q21 over 4Q20.
    • 4.2% and 7.1% (cash basis) for 2021 over 2020.

A REIT industry-leading high-quality tenant roster with high-quality revenues and cash flows, strong margins, and operational excellence; growth of 100 bps in occupancy over 4Q20(1)

Percentage of total annual rental revenue in effect from investment-grade or

   publicly traded large cap tenants



51%





Occupancy of operating properties in North America



94.0%





Occupancy of operating properties in North America (excluding vacancy at

   recently acquired properties)



98.7%

(1)



Operating margin



70%





Adjusted EBITDA margin



71%















Weighted-average remaining lease term:









All tenants



7.5

years

Top 20 tenants



10.9

years





(1)

Excludes 1.8 million RSF, or 4.7%, of vacancy at recently acquired properties representing lease-up opportunities that are expected to provide incremental annual rental revenues. Excluding recently acquired vacancies, occupancy was 98.7% as of December 31, 2021, up 100 bps from 97.7% as of December 31, 2020. Refer to "Occupancy" in our Supplemental Information.

Historic high demand drives visibility for future growth aggregating $610 million of incremental annual rental revenue from 7.4 million RSF of value-creation projects that are 83% leased/negotiating

Our highly leased value-creation pipeline of current and near-term projects that are under construction or that will commence construction in the next six quarters is expected to generate greater than $610 million of incremental annual rental revenues, primarily commencing from 1Q22 through 4Q24.

  • 7.4 million RSF of our value-creation projects are either under construction or expected to commence construction in the next six quarters.
  • 83% leased/negotiating.

Strong and flexible balance sheet with significant liquidity

  • Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of December 31, 2021.
  • Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.2x and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 5.3x for 4Q21 annualized, representing the best ratios in the past 10 years.
  • Total debt and preferred stock to gross assets of 26% as of December 31, 2021.
  • $5.4 billion liquidity as of December 31, 2021, including our outstanding forward equity sales agreements entered into in January 2022.

Strategic value harvesting and asset recycling

During 4Q21, we completed $2.0 billion in dispositions and partial interest sales at an average capitalization rate (cash basis) of 4.2%.

Continued dividend strategy to share growth in cash flows with stockholders

Common stock dividend declared for 4Q21 of $1.15 per common share, aggregating $4.48 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2021, up 24 cents, or 6%, over the year ended December 31, 2020. Our FFO payout ratio of 60% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 allows us to continue to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.

Key items included in operating results

Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:























4Q21



4Q20



4Q21



4Q20



2021



2020



2021



2020

(In millions, except per share

     amounts)

Amount



Per Share –

Diluted



Amount



Per Share –

Diluted

Unrealized (losses) gains on

  non-real estate investments

$ (139.7)



$ 233.5



$ (0.91)



$ 1.75



$  43.6



$  374.0



$  0.30



$ 2.96

Significant realized gains on

  non-real estate investments









110.1





0.75



Gain on sales of real estate

124.2

(1)

152.5



0.80



1.14



126.6



154.1



0.86



1.22

Impairment of real estate



(25.2)





(0.19)



(52.7)



(55.7)



(0.35)



(0.44)

Impairment of non-real estate

  investments











(24.5)





(0.19)

Loss on early extinguishment

  of debt



(7.9)





(0.06)



(67.3)



(60.7)



(0.46)



(0.48)

Termination fee











86.2





0.68

Acceleration of stock

  compensation expense due to

  executive officer resignation











(4.5)





(0.04)

Total

$  (15.5)



$ 352.9



$ (0.11)



$ 2.64



$  160.3



$  468.9



$  1.10



$ 3.71



(1)     Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.

External growth and investment in real estate

Alexandria at the vanguard of innovation for over 850 tenants, with a focus on accommodating current tenant needs and providing a path for their future growth

  • During 4Q21, we completed acquisitions in our key life science cluster submarkets aggregating 4.1 million SF, comprising 3.9 million RSF of future development opportunities and 191,879 RSF of operating space, for an aggregate purchase price of $1.5 billion, including our previously announced acquisition of One Rogers Street in our Cambridge submarket for a purchase price of $849.4 million. These acquisitions are primarily focused on future development or redevelopment opportunities to expand our mega campuses and accommodate the future growth of our tenants.

Delivery and commencement of value-creation projects

  • During 4Q21, we placed into service development and redevelopment projects aggregating 600,768 RSF that are 100% leased across multiple submarkets.
  • Annual net operating income (cash basis) is expected to increase by $39 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent from recently delivered projects.
  • During 4Q21, we commenced construction on four value-creation projects aggregating 1.1 million RSF, including a 403,892 RSF recently acquired redevelopment project at One Rogers Street, which expands our Alexandria Center® at Kendall Square mega campus in Cambridge. We pre-leased the entire building by executing leases aggregating 403,892 RSF prior to the closing of the acquisition in December 2021.
  • In January 2022, we completed the acquisition of 202,997 SF additional development entitlements, for an aggregate of 507,997 SF, at our 421 Park Drive future development site in our Alexandria Center® for Life Science – Fenway mega campus in our Fenway submarket.

Value-creation pipeline of new Class A development and redevelopment projects as

a percentage of gross assets



4Q21

Under construction projects 82% leased/negotiating



9%

Pre-leased/negotiating near-term projects 89% leased/negotiating



2%

Income-producing/potential cash flows/covered land play(1)



6%

Land



2%







(1)

Includes projects that have existing buildings that are generating or can generate operating cash flows. Also includes development rights associated with existing operating campuses.

Balance sheet management

Credit rating outlook improvement

In October 2021, S&P Global Ratings upgraded our corporate issuer credit rating outlook to BBB+/Positive from BBB+/Stable as a result of our consistently strong operating performance and long-term positive fundamentals.

Key metrics as of December 31, 2021

  • $44.0 billion of total market capitalization.
  • $35.2 billion of total equity capitalization; represents top 10% in total equity capitalization among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of December 31, 2021.
  • No debt maturities prior to 2024.
  • 12.1 years weighted-average remaining term of debt as of December 31, 2021.




4Q21



Goal





Quarter



Trailing



4Q22





Annualized



12 Months



Annualized

Net debt and preferred stock to

   Adjusted EBITDA



5.2x   (1)



5.6x



Less than or equal to 5.1x

Fixed-charge coverage ratio



5.3x   (1)



5.0x



Greater than or equal to 5.1x



(1)

Net debt and preferred stock to adjusted EBITDA and fixed-charge coverage represent the best ratios in the past 10 years.

Key capital events

  • In December 2021, we entered into a new ATM common stock offering program, which allows us to sell up to an aggregate of $1.0 billion of our common stock. As of January 31, 2022, the full amount remains available for future sales of our common stock.
  • In December 2021, we settled the outstanding forward equity sales agreements by issuing 4.6 million shares of common stock and received net proceeds of $770.6 million.
  • In January 2022, we entered into new forward equity sales agreements aggregating $1.7 billion to sell 8.1 million shares of our common stock (including the exercise of underwriters' option) at a public offering price of $210.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.

Investments

  • As of December 31, 2021, our investments aggregated $1.9 billion, including unrealized gains of $797.7 million.
  • Investment income of $259.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 included $215.8 million in realized gains and $43.6 million in unrealized gains.

Industry and ESG leadership: catalyzing and leading the way for positive change to benefit human health and society

  • In January 2022, Alexandria Venture Investments, our strategic venture capital platform, was recognized by Silicon Valley Bank in its "Healthcare Investments and Exits: 2022 Annual Report" as the #1 most active corporate investor in biopharma by new deal volume (2020-2021) for the fifth consecutive year. Alexandria's venture activity provides us with, among other things, mission-critical data and knowledge on key industry innovations and trends.
  • In December 2021, Alexandria established a new social responsibility pillar to address America's growing mental health crisis, with a focus on helping children cope with the loss of a parent or family member to suicide. By partnering with Camp Kita, a tuition-free summer camp for 8- to 17-year-olds who are impacted by the loss of a family member to suicide, we have enabled the non-profit to have long-term access to 28 acres in Acton, Maine that will serve as the camp's future home. The dedicated space will allow Camp Kita to expand its programming, advance its mission, and support the mental health of a community of young survivors.
  • As a testament to Alexandria's operational excellence and exceptional team, in November 2021, we were recognized at the 2021 BOMA Boston TOBY (The Outstanding Building of the Year) & Industry Awards for the Laboratory Building of the Year (100 Binney Street) and the Corporate Facility of the Year (200 Technology Square). Five members from our Greater Boston team were also honored for their individual achievements. The TOBY & Industry Awards recognize excellence in property management, building operations, and service in the commercial real estate industry.
  • In November 2021, Alexandria's executive chairman and founder, Joel S. Marcus, joined the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation at the Dallas Cowboys' "Salute to Service" game to support the future National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas and its mission to inspire visitors with the stories of our country's Medal of Honor recipients for generations to come. Mr. Marcus has served on the foundation's board of directors since 2019.
  • In October 2021, OneFifteen, an innovative, data-driven non-profit evidence-based healthcare ecosystem dedicated to the full and sustained recovery of people living with addiction, celebrated its second anniversary. Since seeing its first patients in October 2019 at its pioneering campus in Dayton, Ohio, which was designed and developed by Alexandria, OneFifteen has treated over 4,000 patients and conducted over 11,500 telehealth visits.
  • In October 2021, STEAM:Coders honored Alexandria with the Corporate Vanguard Award, recognizing our longstanding commitment to the non-profit's mission to inspire underrepresented and underserved students and their families through science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) education in preparation for academic and career opportunities.

 

Acquisitions

 December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)





















Square Footage



























Acquisitions With Development/Redevelopment Opportunities(1)















Property



Submarket/Market



Date of

Purchase



Number of

Properties



Operating

Occupancy



Future

Development



Active

Development/

Redevelopment



Operating With

Future

Development/

Redevelopment



Operating(2)



Operating



Total(3)



Purchase Price



Completed in YTD 3Q21











76



93%



7,946,121



1,434,803



2,823,087



2,801,041



238,948



14,272,878



$

3,941,902





















































Completed in 4Q21:

















































One Rogers Street



Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/

   Greater Boston



12/30/21



1



100   (4)



TBD



403,892





4,367





408,259





849,422



1178 El Camino Real



South San Francisco/

   San Francisco Bay Area



11/5/21





N/A



620,000











620,000





128,000



3420 and 3440 Hillview

   Avenue



Greater Stanford/San 

   Francisco Bay Area



10/5/21



2



75







185,228







185,228





203,800



888 Bransten Road



Greater Stanford/San

   Francisco Bay Area



11/4/21





N/A



210,830











210,830





55,000



Other



Various



Various



8



75



1,888,874



144,113



489,466





187,512



2,709,965





291,030















11



75



2,719,704



548,005



674,694

(5)

4,367

(5)

187,512

(5)

4,134,282





1,527,252



2021 acquisitions











87



91%



10,665,825



1,982,808



3,497,781



2,805,408



426,460



18,407,160



$

5,469,154





















































(1)

We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction. Refer to "New Class A development and redevelopment properties: current projects" in our Supplemental Information for additional details on active development and redevelopment projects.

(2)

Represents the operating component of our value-creation acquisitions that is not expected to undergo development or redevelopment.

(3)

Represents total square footage upon completion of development or redevelopment of a new Class A property. Square footage presented includes RSF of buildings currently in operations with future development or redevelopment opportunities. We intend to demolish and develop or to redevelop the existing properties upon expiration of the existing in-place leases. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in our Supplemental Information for additional details on value-creation square feet currently included in rental properties.

(4)

We pre-leased the entire building by executing leases aggregating 403,892 RSF prior to closing of the acquisition in December 2021.

(5)

We expect the acquisitions completed during the three months ended December 31, 2021 to generate initial annual net operating income of $14.8 million for the twelve months following acquisition. These acquisitions included 11 operating properties with a weighted-average acquisition date of October 19, 2021 (weighted by initial annual net operating income).

 

Acquisitions (continued)

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)





















Square Footage



























Acquisitions With Development/Redevelopment Opportunities(1)















Property



Submarket/Market



Date of

Purchase



Number of

Properties



Operating

Occupancy



Future

Development



Active

Development/

Redevelopment



Operating With

Future

Development/

Redevelopment



Operating(2)



Operating



Total(3)



Purchase

Price



Completed in January 2022:

















































421 Park Drive(4)



Fenway/Greater Boston



1/13/22





N/A



202,997

(4)









202,997



$

81,119



225 and 235 Presidential Way



Route 128/Greater Boston



1/28/22



2



100%







440,130







440,130





124,673



3301, 3303, 3305, and 3307 Hillview

   Avenue



Greater Stanford/

   San Francisco Bay Area



1/6/22



4



100







292,013







292,013





446,000



Costa Verde by Alexandria



University Town Center/

   San Diego



1/11/22



1



100



537,000





8,730







545,730





125,000



Alexandria Center® for Life Science –

   Durham



Research Triangle/Research

   Triangle



1/11/22





N/A



1,175,000











1,175,000





99,428



104 and 108/110/112/114 TW

   Alexander Drive, 2752 East NC

   Highway 54, and 10 South Triangle

   Drive(5)



Research Triangle/Research

   Triangle



1/6/22



4



88



750,000





69,484







819,484





80,000



Other



Various



Various



7



92



228,250





428,097



381,760





1,038,107





263,620















18



96%



2,893,247





1,238,454



381,760





4,513,461





1,219,840



Pending acquisitions:

















































Mercer Mega Block



Lake Union/Seattle



February

2022





N/A



800,000











800,000





143,500



Intersection Campus



Texas



February

2022



9



81%







998,304







998,304





402,000



















































545,500



Other targeted acquisitions(6)















































1,234,660



2022 acquisitions (midpoint)













































$

3,000,000























































2022 guidance range









































$2,500,000 – $3,500,000























































(1)

We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction.

(2)

Represents the operating component of our value-creation acquisitions that is not expected to undergo development or redevelopment.

(3)

Represents total square footage upon completion of development or redevelopment of a new Class A property. Square footage presented includes RSF of buildings currently in operation with future development or redevelopment opportunities. We intend to demolish and develop or to redevelop the existing properties upon expiration of the existing in-place leases. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in our Supplemental Information for additional details on value-creation square feet currently included in rental properties.

(4)

Represents the incremental purchase price related to the achievement of additional entitlement rights of 202,997 SF at our Alexandria Center® for Life Science – Fenway mega campus.

(5)

Represents the acquisition of fee simple interests in the land underlying our recently acquired 108/110/112/114 TW Alexander Drive buildings, which were previously subject to ground leases.

(6)

Includes a land parcel aggregating 680,000 RSF of future development opportunity at 1150 El Camino Real in our South San Francisco submarket. The property is a transit-oriented opportunity with a BART station located on premises that will combine with other contiguous land that was recently acquired, including 1122 and 1178 El Camino Real, to create a new mega campus consisting of 2.0 million RSF of future development opportunities.

 

Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interest

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Property



Submarket/Market



Date of

Sale



Interest

Sold



RSF



Capitalization    

Rate    



Capitalization   

Rate   

(Cash Basis)   



Sales Price(1)



Sales Price

per RSF



Gain or

Consideration

in Excess of

Book Value



















































Completed in YTD 3Q21

















1,011,263















$                       663,283







$     201,490

























































Completed in 4Q21:



















































50 and 60 Binney Street



Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/

   Greater Boston



12/15/21



66%





532,395



4.3%





3.9%





782,259



$       2,226



457,529

(3)























































409 and 499 Illinois Street



Mission Bay/San Francisco Bay Area



10/5/21



35%

(2)



455,069



5.0%





4.2%





274,681



$       1,366



113,756

(3)



1500 Owens Street



Mission Bay/San Francisco Bay Area





25.1%

(2)



158,267

































































455 Mission Bay Boulevard

   South



Mission Bay/San Francisco Bay Area



12/16/21



75%





228,140



4.1%





3.8%





381,355



$       1,295



221,868

(3)



1700 Owens Street



Mission Bay/San Francisco Bay Area









164,513





































































Menlo Gateway



Greater Stanford/San Francisco Bay

   Area



12/21/21



(4)





772,983



5.4%





5.1%





397,851

(5)

$       1,430



101,050

(6)



2301 5th Avenue



Lake Union/Seattle



12/22/21



100%





197,135



6.3%





4.9%





118,707



$          602



23,175

(6)



Other



Various



Various



100%





79,007



N/A





N/A





12,000



N/A

























2,587,509















1,966,853







917,378





2021 dispositions and sales of partial interest













3,598,772















$                    2,630,136

(7)





$  1,118,868

(8)























































(1)

For sales of partial interests; represents the contractual sales price for the percentage interest of the property sold by us.

(2)

We recapitalized these consolidated real estate joint ventures and sold: (i) a 35% interest in 409 and 499 Illinois Street and (ii) a 25.1% interest in 1500 Owens Street, resulting in an acquisition by the investor of a 75% ownership interest in each joint venture, including the interest held by our previous joint venture partners.

(3)

For each partial interest sale, we retained control over the newly formed real estate joint venture and therefore continued to consolidate this property. We accounted for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of the interest sold as an equity transaction, with no gain or loss recognized in earnings.

(4)

We sold our 49.0% interest in Menlo Gateway, which represents our entire equity interest in the unconsolidated real estate joint venture.

(5)

Represents a sales price of $541.5 million less our share of the debt held by the unconsolidated real estate joint venture assumed by the buyer aggregating $143.6 million.

(6)

We sold our entire interest in this property and recognized the related gain in earnings, classified within gain (loss) on sales of real estate in our consolidated statements of operations.

(7)

Represents the highest total volume of dispositions in Company history, at a weighted-average capitalization rate (cash basis) of 4.1%.

(8)

We achieved a weighted-average value-creation margin of 75% on our completed dispositions and sales of partial interest.

 

Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interest (continued)

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)



Property



Market



Date of

Sale



Interest

Sold



RSF



Sales Price

































Partial interest sale



Greater Boston



1Q22



TBD





TBD



$         650,000

$         750,000



Other real estate dispositions and partial interest sales







1Q22



TBD





TBD



50,000

150,000



Other targeted real estate dispositions and partial interest sales





















600,000

1,200,000

































2022 guidance range





















$      1,300,000

$      2,100,000

































 

Guidance

 December 31, 2021

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



The following guidance is based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2022. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Also, refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" on page 9 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.



Projected 2022 Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to

   Alexandria's Common Stockholders – Diluted

Earnings per share(1)



$2.65 to $2.85

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets



5.65

Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards



(0.04)

Funds from operations per share(2)



$8.26 to $8.46

Midpoint



$8.36













Key Assumptions



Low



High



Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2022



95.2%



95.8%



Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:











Rental rate increases



30.0%



35.0%



Rental rate increases (cash basis)



18.0%



23.0%



Same property performance:











Net operating income increase



5.5%



7.5%



Net operating income increase (cash basis)



6.5%



8.5%



Straight-line rent revenue



$            150



$            160



General and administrative expenses



$            168



$            176



Capitalization of interest



$            269



$            279



Interest expense



$              90



$            100



























Key Credit Metrics



2022 Guidance

Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q22 annualized



Less than or equal to 5.1x

Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q22 annualized



Greater than or equal to 5.1x







Key Sources and Uses of Capital



Range



Midpoint



Certain

Completed

Items

Sources of capital:





















Net cash provided by operating activities after

   dividends



$    275



$    325



$

300







Incremental debt



1,375



1,025





1,200





Real estate dispositions and partial interest sales

   (refer to page 7)



1,300



2,100





1,700







Common equity



2,250



3,250





2,750



$  1,691



Total sources of capital



$ 5,200



$ 6,700



$

5,950







Uses of capital:





















Construction



$ 2,700



$ 3,200



$

2,950







Acquisitions (refer to page 5)



2,500



3,500





3,000



$  1,220



Total uses of capital



$ 5,200



$ 6,700



$

5,950







Incremental debt (included above):





















Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable



$ 1,200



$ 1,700



$

1,450







Unsecured senior line of credit, commercial paper,

   and other



175



(675)





(250)







Incremental debt



$ 1,375



$ 1,025



$

1,200





























(1)

Excludes unrealized gains or losses after December 31, 2021 that are required to be recognized in earnings and are excluded from funds from operations per share, as adjusted.

(2)

Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders" in the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional details.





Earnings Call Information and About the Company

December 31, 2021

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET")/noon Pacific Time ("PT"), which is open to the general public, to discuss our financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET/noon PT and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.are.com in the "For Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available for a limited time from 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, and the access code is 10161869.

Additionally, a copy of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, is available in the "For Investors" section of our website at www.are.com or by following this link: http://www.are.com/fs/2021q4.pdf.

For any questions, please contact Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder; Stephen A. Richardson, co-chief executive officer; Peter M. Moglia, co-chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer; Dean A. Shigenaga, president and chief financial officer; Paula Schwartz, managing director of Rx Communications Group, at (917) 322-2216; or Sara M. Kabakoff, vice president – communications, at (626) 578-0777.

About the Company

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech, and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $44.0 billion as of December 31, 2021, and an asset base in North America of 67.0 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 38.8 million RSF of operating properties and 4.8 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 8.7 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 14.7 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech, and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

***********

This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our 2022 earnings per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, 2022 funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, net operating income, and our projected sources and uses of capital. You can identify the forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words, such as "forecast," "guidance," "goals," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "seeks," "should," "targets," or "will," or the negative of those words or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, our failure to obtain capital (debt, construction financing, and/or equity) or refinance debt maturities, lower than expected yields, increased interest rates and operating costs, adverse economic or real estate developments in our markets, our failure to successfully place into service and lease any properties undergoing development or redevelopment and our existing space held for future development or redevelopment (including new properties acquired for that purpose), our failure to successfully operate or lease acquired properties, decreased rental rates, increased vacancy rates or failure to renew or replace expiring leases, defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants, adverse general and local economic conditions, an unfavorable capital market environment, decreased leasing activity or lease renewals, failure to obtain LEED and other healthy building certifications and efficiencies, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information, and unless otherwise stated, we assume no obligation to update this information and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements, and risks to our business in general, please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Alexandria®, Lighthouse Design® logo, Building the Future of Life-Changing Innovation™, That's What's in Our DNA®, Labspace®, Alexandria Center®, Alexandria Technology Square®, Alexandria Technology Center®, and Alexandria Innovation Center® are copyrights and trademarks of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All other company names, trademarks, and logos referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





12/31/21



9/30/21



6/30/21



3/31/21



12/31/20



12/31/21



12/31/20

Revenues:





























Income from rentals



$       574,656



$       546,527



$       508,371



$       478,695



$       461,335



$    2,108,249



$    1,878,208

Other income



2,267



1,232



1,248



1,154



2,385



5,901



7,429

Total revenues



576,923



547,759



509,619



479,849



463,720



2,114,150



1,885,637































Expenses:





























Rental operations



175,717



165,995



143,955



137,888



136,767



623,555



530,224

General and administrative



41,654



37,931



37,880



33,996



32,690



151,461



133,341

Interest



34,862



35,678



35,158



36,467



37,538



142,165



171,609

Depreciation and amortization



239,254



210,842



190,052



180,913



177,750



821,061



698,104

Impairment of real estate





42,620



4,926



5,129



25,177



52,675



48,078

Loss on early extinguishment of debt









67,253



7,898



67,253



60,668

Total expenses



491,487



493,066



411,971



461,646



417,820



1,858,170



1,642,024































Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



3,018



3,091



2,609



3,537



3,593



12,255



8,148

Investment (loss) income



(112,884)



67,084



304,263



1,014



255,137



259,477



421,321

Gain (loss) on sales of real estate



124,226

(1)

(435)





2,779



152,503



126,570

(1)

154,089

Net income



99,796



124,433



404,520



25,533



457,133



654,282



827,171

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(24,901)



(21,286)



(19,436)



(17,412)



(15,649)



(83,035)



(56,212)

Net income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s

   stockholders



74,895



103,147



385,084



8,121



441,484



571,247



770,959

Net income attributable to unvested restricted stock awards



(2,098)



(1,883)



(4,521)



(2,014)



(5,561)



(7,848)



(10,168)

Net income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s common

   stockholders



$         72,797



$       101,264



$       380,563



$           6,107



$       435,923



$       563,399



$       760,791































Net income per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s

   common stockholders:





























Basic



$             0.47



$             0.67



$             2.61



$             0.04



$             3.26



$             3.83



$             6.03

Diluted



$             0.47



$             0.67



$             2.61



$             0.04



$             3.26



$             3.82



$             6.01































Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:





























Basic



153,464



150,854



145,825



137,319



133,688



146,921



126,106

Diluted



154,307



151,561



146,058



137,688



133,827



147,460



126,490































Dividends declared per share of common stock



$             1.15



$             1.12



$             1.12



$             1.09



$             1.09



$             4.48



$             4.24





(1)

Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2021

(In thousands)





12/31/21



9/30/21



6/30/21



3/31/21



12/31/20

Assets





















Investments in real estate



$  24,980,669



$  23,071,514



$  21,692,385



$  20,253,418



$  18,092,372

Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



38,483



321,737



323,622



325,928



332,349

Cash and cash equivalents



361,348



325,872



323,876



492,184



568,532

Restricted cash



53,879



42,182



33,697



42,219



29,173

Tenant receivables



7,379



7,749



6,710



7,556



7,333

Deferred rent



839,335



816,219



781,600



751,967



722,751

Deferred leasing costs



402,898



329,952



321,005



294,328



272,673

Investments



1,876,564



2,046,878



1,999,283



1,641,811



1,611,114

Other assets



1,658,818



1,596,615



1,536,672



1,424,935



1,191,581

Total assets



$  30,219,373



$  28,558,718



$  27,018,850



$  25,234,346



$  22,827,878























Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity





















Secured notes payable



$       205,198



$       198,758



$       227,984



$       229,406



$       230,925

Unsecured senior notes payable



8,316,678



8,314,851



8,313,025



8,311,512



7,232,370

Unsecured senior line of credit and commercial paper



269,990



749,978



299,990





99,991

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities



2,210,410



2,149,450



1,825,387



1,750,687



1,669,832

Dividends payable



183,847



173,560



170,647



160,779



150,982

Total liabilities



11,186,123



11,586,597



10,837,033



10,452,384



9,384,100























Commitments and contingencies











































Redeemable noncontrolling interests



9,612



11,681



11,567



11,454



11,342























Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity:





















Common stock



1,580



1,532



1,507



1,457



1,367

Additional paid-in capital



16,195,256



14,727,735



14,194,023



12,994,748



11,730,970

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,294)



(6,029)



(4,508)



(5,799)



(6,625)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity



16,189,542



14,723,238



14,191,022



12,990,406



11,725,712

Noncontrolling interests



2,834,096



2,237,202



1,979,228



1,780,102



1,706,724

Total equity



19,023,638



16,960,440



16,170,250



14,770,508



13,432,436

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and equity



$  30,219,373



$  28,558,718



$  27,018,850



$  25,234,346



$  22,827,878

 

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share

 December 31, 2021

(In thousands)



The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below:







Three Months Ended



Year Ended





12/31/21



9/30/21



6/30/21



3/31/21



12/31/20



12/31/21



12/31/20

Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders



$     72,797



$   101,264



$   380,563



$       6,107



$   435,923



$   563,399



$   760,791

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets



234,979



205,436



186,498



177,720



173,392



804,633



684,682

Noncontrolling share of depreciation and amortization from consolidated real

   estate JVs



(21,265)



(17,871)



(16,301)



(15,443)



(15,032)



(70,880)



(61,933)

Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate JVs



3,058



3,465



4,135



3,076



2,976



13,734



11,413

(Gain) loss on sales of real estate



(124,226)

(1)

435





(2,779)



(152,503)



(126,570)

(1)

(154,089)

Impairment of real estate – rental properties





18,602



1,754



5,129



25,177



25,485



40,501

Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards





(1,472)



(2,191)



(201)



(420)



(6,315)



(7,018)

Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – 

   diluted(2)



165,343



309,859



554,458



173,609



469,513



1,203,486



1,274,347

Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments



139,716



14,432



(244,031)



46,251



(233,538)



(43,632)



(374,033)

Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments





(52,427)



(34,773)



(22,919)





(110,119)



Impairment of non-real estate investments















24,482

Impairment of real estate





24,018



3,172







27,190



15,221

Loss on early extinguishment of debt









67,253



7,898



67,253



60,668

Termination fee















(86,179)

Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignation















4,499

Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards



(1,432)



149



3,428



(1,208)



2,774



710



4,790

Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – 

   diluted, as adjusted



$   303,627



$   296,031



$   282,254



$   262,986



$   246,647



$  1,144,888



$   923,795





(1)

Includes $101.1 million related to the sale of our entire 49.0% interest in the unconsolidated real estate joint venture at Menlo Gateway.

(2)

Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Nareit Board of Governors.

 

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share (continued)

 December 31, 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.







Three Months Ended



Year Ended





12/31/21



9/30/21



6/30/21



3/31/21



12/31/20



12/31/21



12/31/20

Net income per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –

   diluted



$         0.47



$         0.67



$         2.61



$         0.04



$         3.26



$         3.82



$         6.01

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets



1.40



1.26



1.19



1.20



1.21



5.07



5.01

(Gain) loss on sales of real estate



(0.80)







(0.02)



(1.14)



(0.86)



(1.22)

Impairment of real estate – rental properties





0.12



0.01



0.04



0.19



0.17



0.32

Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards





(0.01)



(0.01)





(0.01)



(0.04)



(0.05)

Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common

   stockholders – diluted



1.07



2.04



3.80



1.26



3.51



8.16



10.07

Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments



0.91



0.10



(1.67)



0.34



(1.75)



(0.30)



(2.96)

Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments





(0.35)



(0.24)



(0.17)





(0.75)



Impairment of non-real estate investments















0.19

Impairment of real estate





0.16



0.02







0.18



0.12

Loss on early extinguishment of debt









0.49



0.06



0.46



0.48

Termination fee















(0.68)

Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignation















0.04

Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards



(0.01)





0.02



(0.01)



0.02



0.01



0.04

Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common

   stockholders – diluted, as adjusted



$         1.97



$         1.95



$         1.93



$         1.91



$         1.84



$         7.76



$         7.30































Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted



154,307



151,561



146,058



137,688



133,827



147,460



126,490































 

