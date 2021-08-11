Algonomy

AI-driven Personalized commerce search, Algonomy FIND, is expected to dramatically improve the search experience, conversions, and product discovery.

SAN FRANCISCO and BENGALURU, India, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algonomy, the leader in Algorithmic Customer Engagement solutions, today announced that Bed Bath & Beyond Mexico, one of the largest omnichannel home furnishings and decor retailers in Mexico, will use Algonomy FIND™ to offer their customers algorithmically personalized commerce search experiences on their digital store.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is an omnichannel retailer operating over 1460 stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico regions. The company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. 

In Bed Bath & Beyond Mexico, Algonomy's FIND™ will integrate with Adobe's Magento eCommerce platform and leverage real-time shopper behaviour to personalize search results. FIND™ uses Algonomy real-time streaming catalogue which will ensure that catalogue changes are indexed in real-time so that critical product attributes are always up to date. Bed Bath & Beyond Mexico will now be able to leverage real-time behavioural data and shopper profiles to uniquely personalize search results for every shopper. 

"With an 86% increase in digital growth last year and twice as many customers buying online, we needed a stronger digital strategy for serving a 'digital-first' omnichannel experience," said Adrian Valenzuela, Chief Digital Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond Mexico. "Search is no more just another tool, it's a key business lever, and a relevant and engaging experience can help our shoppers find what they need and complement in-store assistants online."

"As shopping habits continue to evolve in a digital first environment, the need for highly personalized shopping experiences, especially product discovery with relevance, are at an all-time high. We are thrilled to be partnering with Bed Bath & Beyond Mexico and bringing our industry-leading commerce search - Algonomy FIND™ - to their customers," said Robb Miller, SVP Sales - Americas at Algonomy. 

About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) empowers leading brands to become digital-first with the industry's only real-time Algorithmic Customer Engagement (ACE) platform with built-in customer activation and analytics for the retail industry. With industry-leading retail AI expertise connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration & analytics, merchandising analytics and supplier collaboration. Algonomy is a trusted partner to more than 400 leading retailers, consumer brands, QSR chains, convenience stores and more, and has a global presence spanning over 20 countries. Visit algonomy.com.

