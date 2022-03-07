SOUTH RIDING, Va., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare companies, has announced that Alicia Montgomery has been named Chief Talent Officer (CTO). As CTO, Montgomery is responsible for building out internal systems and programs to support onboarding and the ongoing training, development, and growth of the executive search team. She will also support executive and leadership recruiting engagements through direct interactions with clients to ensure an exceptional experience on every search assignment.
Montgomery brings over a decade of senior-level recruiting experience within the healthcare, medical technology, and biotech industries. Throughout her career, she has played an integral role in building talent acquisition strategies and developing training and onboarding programs that elevated internal talent, yielding a better product for clients. Before joining Slone Partners, Montgomery worked for more than nine years at Morgan Samuels, where she served as Senior Executive Recruiter, and later as Senior Engagement Director where she led recruiting teams across various client engagements with a focus on client management as well as employee career development. Prior to that, Montgomery served as College Recruiter, and later as Senior Recruiter, at Azusa Pacific University, her college alma mater.
"Alicia Montgomery is a true superstar in the recruiting world," said Slone Partners CEO Leslie Loveless. "She has a passion for providing an exceptional client experience and for developing effective training and onboarding programs to help advance internal talent. We are delighted to welcome her to the Slone Partners leadership team!"
"I am honored to move into the Chief Talent Officer role at Slone Partners at a time when our client base is growing, and our firm is thriving," said Montgomery. "Having the opportunity to work with such a high-powered, talented, and devoted team of amazing people is a dream come true for me!"
Montgomery earned her B.A. in Business Administration from Azusa Pacific University.
ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS
Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, medical device, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.
