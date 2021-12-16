BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alignable.com, the largest online referral network for small businesses in North America, has just announced plans to significantly expand its workforce in 2022, accommodating the growing demand for services and new products from its 7 million+ members across North America.
This latest news comes with two internal promotions to the company's executive ranks, which will help propel this growth. Amanda Kelley-Teng, Director of Engineering, and Nicki Hoffman, Senior Director of Growth Marketing, are now members of Alignable's executive leadership team.
As Director of Engineering, Kelley-Teng leads the growth and management of a rapidly expanding development team. Kelley-Teng has been working for Alignable for the past 15 months, starting her tenure as a Senior Software Engineering Manager. Previously, she held managerial positions at several companies, including: Chewy, Cimpress, Vistaprint, and Citizens Bank.
"We have such a dedicated and talented engineering team here at Alignable tackling a very impressive array of work -- all to make online networking easier for the 7 million members of our network," said Kelley-Teng. "And now with our plans to scale the team, I'm excited to see how much more we can accomplish for small businesses coast to coast in 2022."
Growth Marketing Ramps Up
While expansion plans are in place for Alignable's engineering team, its new growth marketing group also is gearing up for substantial growth.
Alignable's growth marketing department launched when Senior Director of Growth Marketing Nicki Hoffman was hired in March of this year. She leads the team responsible for driving success throughout the customer lifecycle. And this team is on track to double its roster in 2022.
Prior to joining Alignable, Hoffman spent seven years at Tripadvisor in a number of growth marketing roles. Prior to that, she worked at companies including Constant Contact, and Monster.
"Our members are inspiring, hard-working, and tenacious small business owners," said Hoffman. "As our growth marketing team scales, there are so many more ways we'll be able to help drive their businesses to new heights. I'm thrilled to be a part of the team that serves them, and can't wait to kick off our 2022 initiatives!"
Popular Programs Poised For Growth
Beyond growing its teams, Alignable has plans to expand several popular programs, including the new Alignable Alliance of small business ambassadors, which already has over 50 chapters across North America. Alliance Ambassadors foster meaningful relationships and bolster community support among local small businesses. Alignable will recruit hundreds of new ambassadors in 2022.
Also, Alignable has recently started creating marketplaces, which are slated to multiply in 2022. Already, the company has launched solutions marketplaces for hiring and financing, with another one on email marketing going live this week. These marketplaces cater to the specific needs expressed by hundreds of thousands of small businesses via data collected and analyzed by the Alignable Research Center.
Founded in 2020, the Alignable Research Center's data insights are now quoted at least every week by national media. The research center will continue to expand its operations and influence in 2022, as well.
Finally, Alignable's Local Business Person Of The Year Contest, one of the most popular competitions in the North American small business world, will return for its fourth year in January 2022.
The contest honors thousands of local business leaders going above and beyond to help their peers and communities recover and thrive -- and is expected to be even bigger than it was in 2021. This very friendly competition has become a networking and business-building tradition among countless small businesses on Alignable's platform.
"Big challenges -- as well as opportunities -- abound for small businesses as we're about to enter a new year," said Eric Groves, Alignable's Co-Founder and CEO. "We try hard to stay ahead of the curve with our frequent polls, so that we can deliver the new products, services, and overall solutions that will satisfy our members' evolving needs. Filling key roles on our talented team with these two incredible leaders will help power up all of these initiatives as we forge ahead into 2022 and beyond."
To learn more about Alignable's job opportunities, visit the company's jobs page here. To arrange an interview with anyone at Alignable, please contact our Head of News, Research, & PR Chuck Casto at chuck@alignable.com.
