LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for September 2021 as well as third quarter 2021.

"We finished the quarter with capacity up just over 14 percent as compared with 2019," stated Gregory Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We expect total revenue to be up roughly 5.3 percent when compared with 2019, just above our updated guidance of up three to five percent. Revenue strength was driven primarily by better than expected bookings during the back half of September. Despite a more favorable revenue environment, we are updating our adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to 15.5 to 16.5 percent. The updated range is primarily attributable to higher than anticipated irregular operations costs. Excluding heightened levels of irregular operations costs, adjusted EBITDA margin would have been roughly 24 percent." 

Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison





September 2021

September 2019

Change

Passengers

803,349

770,768

4.2%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

689,600

639,534

7.8%

Available seat miles (000)

977,759

775,906

26.0%

Load factor

70.5%

82.4%

(11.9 pts)

Departures

6,714

5,638

19.1%

Average stage length (miles)

834

808

3.2%











3rd Quarter 2021

3rd Quarter 2019

Change

Passengers

3,834,956

3,753,611

2.2%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,302,519

3,170,826

4.2%

Available seat miles (000)

4,312,893

3,687,473

17.0%

Load factor

76.6%

86.0%

(9.4pts)

Departures

29,593

26,238

12.8%

Average stage length (miles)

834

824

1.2%

















Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison





September 2021

September 2019

Change

Passengers

829,029

799,592

3.7%

Available seat miles (000)

1,050,489

855,962

22.7%

Departures

7,304

6,248

16.9%

Average stage length (miles)

823

802

2.6%











3rd Quarter 2021

3rd Quarter 2019

Change

Passengers

3,872,651

3,806,369

1.7%

Available seat miles (000)

4,441,201

3,888,400

14.2%

Departures

30,663

27,707

10.7%

Average stage length (miles)

829

823

0.7%

















Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison





September 2021

September 2020

Change

Passengers

803,349

475,814

68.8%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

689,600

405,590

70.0%

Available seat miles (000)

977,759

706,148

38.5%

Load factor

70.5%

57.4%

13.1pts

Departures

6,714

4,885

37.4%

Average stage length (miles)

834

839

(0.6%)











3rd Quarter 2021

3rd Quarter 2020

Change

Passengers

3,834,956

2,003,648

91.4%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,302,519

1,714,622

92.6%

Available seat miles (000)

4,312,893

3,449,339

25.0%

Load factor

76.6%

49.7%

26.9pts

Departures

29,593

23,710

24.8%

Average stage length (miles)

834

839

(0.6%)

















Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison





September 2021

September 2020

Change

Passengers

829,029

483,278

71.5%

Available seat miles (000)

1,050,489

734,898

42.9%

Departures

7,304

5,137

42.2%

Average stage length (miles)

823

830

(0.8%)











3rd Quarter 2021

3rd Quarter 2020

Change

Passengers

3,872,651

2,016,241

92.1%

Available seat miles (000)

4,441,201

3,521,508

26.1%

Departures

30,663

24,365

25.8%

Average stage length (miles)

829

834

(0.6%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.  System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs.  Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results





$ per gallon

September 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.24







$ per gallon

3rd quarter 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.20





