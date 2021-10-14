LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for September 2021 as well as third quarter 2021.
"We finished the quarter with capacity up just over 14 percent as compared with 2019," stated Gregory Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We expect total revenue to be up roughly 5.3 percent when compared with 2019, just above our updated guidance of up three to five percent. Revenue strength was driven primarily by better than expected bookings during the back half of September. Despite a more favorable revenue environment, we are updating our adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to 15.5 to 16.5 percent. The updated range is primarily attributable to higher than anticipated irregular operations costs. Excluding heightened levels of irregular operations costs, adjusted EBITDA margin would have been roughly 24 percent."
Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison
September 2021
September 2019
Change
Passengers
803,349
770,768
4.2%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
689,600
639,534
7.8%
Available seat miles (000)
977,759
775,906
26.0%
Load factor
70.5%
82.4%
(11.9 pts)
Departures
6,714
5,638
19.1%
Average stage length (miles)
834
808
3.2%
3rd Quarter 2021
3rd Quarter 2019
Change
Passengers
3,834,956
3,753,611
2.2%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
3,302,519
3,170,826
4.2%
Available seat miles (000)
4,312,893
3,687,473
17.0%
Load factor
76.6%
86.0%
(9.4pts)
Departures
29,593
26,238
12.8%
Average stage length (miles)
834
824
1.2%
Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison
September 2021
September 2019
Change
Passengers
829,029
799,592
3.7%
Available seat miles (000)
1,050,489
855,962
22.7%
Departures
7,304
6,248
16.9%
Average stage length (miles)
823
802
2.6%
3rd Quarter 2021
3rd Quarter 2019
Change
Passengers
3,872,651
3,806,369
1.7%
Available seat miles (000)
4,441,201
3,888,400
14.2%
Departures
30,663
27,707
10.7%
Average stage length (miles)
829
823
0.7%
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
September 2021
September 2020
Change
Passengers
803,349
475,814
68.8%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
689,600
405,590
70.0%
Available seat miles (000)
977,759
706,148
38.5%
Load factor
70.5%
57.4%
13.1pts
Departures
6,714
4,885
37.4%
Average stage length (miles)
834
839
(0.6%)
3rd Quarter 2021
3rd Quarter 2020
Change
Passengers
3,834,956
2,003,648
91.4%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
3,302,519
1,714,622
92.6%
Available seat miles (000)
4,312,893
3,449,339
25.0%
Load factor
76.6%
49.7%
26.9pts
Departures
29,593
23,710
24.8%
Average stage length (miles)
834
839
(0.6%)
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
September 2021
September 2020
Change
Passengers
829,029
483,278
71.5%
Available seat miles (000)
1,050,489
734,898
42.9%
Departures
7,304
5,137
42.2%
Average stage length (miles)
823
830
(0.8%)
3rd Quarter 2021
3rd Quarter 2020
Change
Passengers
3,872,651
2,016,241
92.1%
Available seat miles (000)
4,441,201
3,521,508
26.1%
Departures
30,663
24,365
25.8%
Average stage length (miles)
829
834
(0.6%)
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
September 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.24
$ per gallon
3rd quarter 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.20
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
ALGT/G
Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.
For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com
Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.
Allegiant Media Contact:
Investor Inquiries:
Hilarie Grey
Sherry Wilson
email: ir@allegiantair.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-september-2021-traffic-301400340.html
SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company