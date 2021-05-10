Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company’s first planned commercial product is designed to use rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves in conjunction with existing lasers to accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos (RAP device). In addition, higher energy versions of acoustic pulse devices are in early stages of development for potential stand-alone treatment of cellulite and other indications. (PRNewsfoto/Soliton, Inc.)