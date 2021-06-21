DUBLIN, Ireland, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) announced today the appointment of Laura Dulligan as U.S. Customer Success Manager.
As Customer Success Manager, Laura is responsible for managing the relationships with all U.S. clients as the main point of contact. She will engage with clients to optimize their use of the asthma & allergy friendly® certification as part of their product marketing and branding strategy while also helping current clients expand their portfolio of certified products, ensuring all their needs are met.
Laura said "I am excited to join the team at Allergy Standards Limited and be part of an organization that is empowering consumers to discover products that create a healthier environment. Due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic, the focus on indoor air quality is more important now than ever and it is a pivotal moment to promote the importance of the asthma & allergy friendly® certification. I look forward to working with ASL and our clients in continuing to support consumers finding ways to live a more health-conscious lifestyle."
Laura obtained her BS in Marketing with a Secondary Concentration in International Business from Fordham University in The Bronx, NY. She has years of client relations experience in the hospitality and tourism industry, previously working for New York City's official Destination Marketing Organization. Here she was involved in tailored client retention strategies, renewals, CRM database management and operations of client marketing programs, such as NYC Restaurant Week.
This experience will be instrumental to the value she will add to Allergy Standards, enabling her to maximise client opportunities through her thorough understanding of how to build meaningful and fruitful relationships with both new and existing and clients.
"Laura's track record with clients means she is ideally suited to a role that requires a background firmly grounded in practical experience. Our growing client numbers demands a competent and experienced manager to ensure their needs are met," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO. "I am delighted to welcome her to our rapidly expanding team and I am looking forward to a great working relationship with her. Her appointment is critical at this point as we diversify and build into a future that demands we live with better indoor air quality."
About Allergy Standards
Our mantra is design thinking and innovation for the air aware consumer. As an independent, international certification company, we create peer-reviewed, scientific standards for a wide range of products and services to determine their impact on indoor air quality. ASL's intellectual property portfolio includes unique protocols for products to be CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®. Our mission is to improve lives by empowering people to create the healthiest possible indoor environment through science (ASL Standards), education (ASL Academy) and innovation (ASL Institute).
http://www.allergystandards.com/
About the Certification Program
The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique and ground breaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program scientifically tests and identifies consumer products that are more suitable for people with asthma and allergies.
The Certification Program is committed to excellence in the testing and certification of products that are scientifically proven to be more appropriate for customers concerned about allergies, asthma, and poor indoor air quality. The program works with retailers and manufacturers across product categories that are relevant to a 'healthy home' concept including air cleaners, dehumidifiers, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, stuffed toys, cleaning services, and more.
https://www.asthmaandallergyfriendly.com/USA/
