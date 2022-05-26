Contemporary leaders bring innovative health expertise in program management, strategic partnerships, and organizational sustainability
NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of the Alliance for a Healthier Generation's (Healthier Generation) largest gift in the organization's history, the nation's preeminent children's health organization announced a new cohort of public health leadership to accelerate the organization's efforts to advance equitable whole child health.
Joy Secuban, chief of staff, Office of Chelsea Clinton at the Clinton Foundation and public health strategist will serve on Healthier Generation's board of directors joining leaders from the fields of medicine, public health, education, and business in support of Healthier Generation's mission. In her current role, Secuban shapes and implements the strategic direction of the Office of Chelsea Clinton, inclusive of various public health priorities across the Foundation. Recognized as a health champion by Healthier Generation, Secuban previously served as the program director in the Office of Chelsea Clinton and communications manager for the Clinton Presidential Center. Prior to the Clinton Foundation, Secuban led community relations programs across 34 states for Alltel Wireless.
Paving the way as Healthier Generation's first chief health equity officer, Cornell P. Wright, MPA is a prominent leader in health equity who previously served as the executive director of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright was recognized by various state and national leaders for creating and co-leading the Historically Marginalized Populations Workgroup to ensure that the inequities and disparities exacerbated by the pandemic were addressed through focused response and recovery efforts. In this first-of-its-kind role, Wright will build, foster action, and assess strategies, partnerships, policies, and practices that advance Healthier Generation's health equity vision both internally and externally.
Lynne Lee joins Healthier Generation as the chief development officer after her tenure as the executive vice president at Coaching Corps, which recently merged with Positive Coaching Alliance. Lee brings extensive experience in organizational sustainability and multinational campaign management as demonstrated by her previous roles at Futures Without Violence where she raised millions annually, as well as the Ad Council and Saatchi & Saatchi (New York City). Lee's experience creating and leading signature events, including the annual Game Changer Awards, is well-aligned with Healthier Generation's plans to re-establish the organization's hallmark National Leaders Summit celebrating America's Healthiest Schools in 2023.
"As we continue our pursuit of a more equitable future, these dynamic leaders will play a pivotal role in advancing the next phase of our efforts," said Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer at Healthier Generation. "The expertise these individuals bring more firmly positions Healthier Generation to accelerate our support of every aspect of children's health for years to come."
With their arrival at Healthier Generation, Secuban, Wright, and Lee join Healthier Generation amid a growing momentum of support for the organization's strategic framework. In addition to an unprecedented donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott - Kaiser Permanente, Kohl's, the CVS Health Foundation, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation, Merck, Labcorp, Campbell's, McDonald's, Harmony at National University, Mary Black Foundation, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the organization's founders, American Heart Association and Clinton Foundation have demonstrated their commitment to Healthier Generation's efforts to advance equitable whole child health in schools, among families, and within communities across the country.
###
About Alliance for a Healthier Generation
Alliance for a Healthier Generation is a leading children's health organization that advances equitable whole child health. Driven by our passion to ensure that every mind, every body, and every young person is healthy and ready to succeed, our work has reached over 31 million young people across the country. To learn more and help make a difference, visit HealthierGeneration.org and join us on Facebook and Twitter.
Media Contact
Krista Washington, Alliance for a Healthier Generation, 919.998.6706, krista.washington@healthiergeneration.org
SOURCE Alliance for a Healthier Generation