ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, announced today that Kathy Flick, Senior Director, National Partners at Nextiva, was selected as the group's Big Impact Winner for Q3. Honorees are chosen quarterly by ACW from nominees submitted by the channel community who are Living the ACW Advocacy Pledge: Women Supporting Women.
The ACW Advocacy Pledge Program was started in 2020 by the ACW Advocacy Committee (now the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee) to encourage women to support other women. The full ACW Advocacy Pledge is "Behind Every Successful Woman is a Community of Successful Women Who Have Her Back."
ACW encourages women to go on record supporting the ACW Advocacy Pledge by signing its pledge page. In addition, the association is encouraging visitors to nominate women who are "living the pledge."
Flick, the Big Impact Winner for Q3 2021, was nominated by Trisha Coyle, Channel Sales Manager at MicroCorp, an AppSmart company. "[Kathy] is a natural-born leader with a sincere heart. She is all in every day, giving everything she has for her partners, co-workers and colleagues," said Coyle. "I cannot think of a better person to open up ACW in the Charlotte market." Read the full nomination.
Q3 Living the Pledge Nominees included:
- Trisha Coyle, Strategic Partner Manager, MicroCorp, an AppSmart company
- Natascha Lee, Director of Global Channel and Partner Marketing, TIBCO Software Inc.
- Maryann Pagano, CEO, BlackHawk Data
- Haley Heter, Senior Director of Cohesity Academy, Cohesity
For information about the ACW Pledge, visit: https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/acw-advocacy-pledge.
About the Alliance of Channel Women
Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.
