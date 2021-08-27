NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2021 were $1,128,170,999 as compared with $1,102,272,659 on  March 31, 2021 and $1,013,148,125 on June 30, 2020. On June 30, 2021, the net asset value per share was $13.08 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020









Total Net Assets

$1,128,170,999

$1,102,272,659

$1,013,148,125









NAV Per Share

$13.08

$12.78

$11.75









Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021, total net investment income was $12,600,304 or $0.15 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $30,242,167 or $0.35 per share for the same period.



First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2021

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2021

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2020









Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$12,600,304

$13,402,171

$12,695,526

Per Share

$0.15

$0.15

$0.15









Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/Loss

$30,242,167

$(14,658,896)

$91,212,323

Per Share

$0.35

$(0.17)

$1.06

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

 

