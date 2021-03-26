NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2021.
Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2021 were $448,543,964 as compared with $429,461,776 on October 31, 2020, and $448,877,397 on January 31, 2020. On January 31, 2021, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.60 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
January 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
January 31, 2020
Total Net Assets
$448,543,964
$429,461,776
$448,877,397
NAV Per Share
$15.60
$14.94
$15.62
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period November 1, 2020 through January 31, 2021, total net investment income was $4,596,447 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $19,115,976 or $0.67 per share of common stock for the same period.
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2021
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2020
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2020
Total Net Investment
$4,596,447
$4,428,309
$4,089,275
Per Share
$0.16
$0.15
$0.14
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
$19,115,976
($9,000,579)
10,900,969
Per Share
$0.67
($0.31)
$0.38
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
