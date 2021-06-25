NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021.
Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2021 were $445,447,456 as compared with $448,543,964 on January 31, 2021, and $398,677,599 on April 30, 2020. On April 30, 2021, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.50 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
April 30, 2021
January 31, 2021
April 30, 2020
Total Net Assets
$445,447,456
$448,543,964
$398,677,599
NAV Per Share
$15.50
$15.60
$13.87
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period February 1, 2021 through April 30, 2021, total net investment income was $4,589,414 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($2,932,800) or ($0.10) per share of common stock for the same period.
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2021
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2021
First Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2020
Total Net Investment
$4,589,414
$4,596,447
$3,536,783
Per Share
$0.16
$0.16
$0.12
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
($2,932,800)
$19,115,976
($44,635,062)
Per Share
($0.10)
$0.67
($1.55)
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-reports-second-quarter-earnings-301320307.html
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.